Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Comeback falls short as Chi-Hi falls to Hudson in finals

WAUSAU — A few too many mistakes early made for a hole that was a bit too tall to climb out of.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team cut a 3-0 deficit in the second period to one before Hudson netted an empty-net goal to help score the Raiders 4-2 Division 1 sectional championship victory on Saturday afternoon at Marathon Park Ice Arena.
Hudson scored three power-play goals in the first 21 minutes of play and looked like it might run away with the third meeting of the season between Big Rivers Conference foes. But the Cardinals cut into the lead with a goal by Owen Krista and entered the third trailing 3-1.
Chi-Hi added another goal in the third when Nick Carlson netted a power-play opportunity just past since minutes into the period to bring the Cardinals with within one. But that is as close as they’d get and the Raiders added one late to help earn the program’s fifth trip to state in six seasons.
“If they don’t turn that game around, that’s a 6-zipper,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of his team. “So yes give them credit for turning the game around and really going back at ‘em. That’s what you have to do. Hudson’s a very good hockey team, they do a lot of things right. They win a lot of battles and they were playing very good hockey in the first period and part of the second before we started firing up a little bit and started coming at ‘em.”
Chi-Hi was able to work through some issues with penalties in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal victory over Stevens Point.
Chi-Hi tied a season high with seven penalties in Tuesday’s 6-4 win over the Panthers and the team’s penalty kill was able to kill off six of Stevens Point’s seven power-play opportunities. But the Raiders were deadly with a man advantage, netting two goals in the first three minutes and 15 seconds to give the top-seeded Raiders a nearly immediate two-goal advantage.
Hudson (19-3) outshot the Cardinals (11-8-1) by an 18-6 margin in the first period and the Cardinals were unable to capitalize on a power-play chance of their own around the halfway point of the period.
A third power-play chance 3:31 into the second period ended with a Hudson goal as Carter Mears buried a shot to extend the Raider lead to 3-0.
“We talk about it all the time, the power play’s got to be a difference maker,” Hudson coach Davis Drewiske said. “Whether you get one or you get five, you’ve got to be looking to score every time you get one.”
Chi-Hi got on the board a few minutes later when Owen Krista cashed in a rebound past Hudson goaltender Alex Ripplinger to close the gap to 3-1.
“Give this team credit, they battled,” Parker said. “They battled all year. It’s a tough one, it’s a tough game to lose.”
The third period was filled with penalties for both teams with each team taking major penalties. Carlson scored on the 4-on-3 power play at the 6:07 mark to get the Cardinals back to within a goal. Soon after the team was back on the defensive in a penalty kill situation and worked through the penalty but was unable to tie the game before Matthew Mauer delivered the back breaker in the closing seconds.
Bridger Fixmer made 38 saves in net for the Cardinals while Ripplinger stopped 22 shots for the victorious Raiders.
Saturday’s game was a sectional final rematch from a season ago where Chi-Hi scored a 2-1 win to advance to state for the first time since 1999. The win was also the third of the season for the Raiders against the Cardinals as a part of Hudson’s Big Rivers Conference title season.
Chi-Hi graduates eight seniors in Drew Post, Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer, Isaac Frenette, Ben Steinmetz, Aiden McCauley, Sawyer Bowe and Nick Carlson.