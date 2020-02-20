Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi scores three goals in third to outlast Eau Claire North, advance to sectionals

The score stayed that way until Bowe netted an empty-net goal with 1:19 to go with an assist from Isaac Frenette and Lindstrom to ice Chi-Hi's second victory over the Huskies in a week. The Cardinals shut out Eau Claire North 4-0 in their regular season finale on Feb. 13 after falling to the Huskies 1-0 on Jan. 14.

"We played (Eau Claire) North twice in a week and that's just not fun," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "They're physical, they keep coming at you. I thought we played rather average at times tonight and really they'll sneak up on you and take it to you and you saw them tie it up 1-1 and then it was game on."

Bridger Fixmer stopped 23 shots in net for the Cardinals and allowed just two goals in three games against Eau Claire North this season.

"He's been a backbone and you could see his competitiveness come out in the third period," Parker said of Fixmer. "North was going at him pretty hard. He stood tall, made some quality saves and kept them out of the back of the net. There was definitely opportunity for North to get back in that game and Bridger shut the door which he's very good at."

Lindstrom didn't score in last week's win over Eau Claire North but the forward has been at his best in many of the team's biggest wins this season.