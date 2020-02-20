Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi scores three goals in third to outlast Eau Claire North, advance to sectionals

A slugfest for two periods became a sprint as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored three goals in the third period to outlast Eau Claire North 3-1 on Thursday evening in a Division 1 regional final matchup at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Isaac Lindstrom scored two goals before Sawyer Bowe added an empty-net goal in the final minutes as the third-seeded Cardinals advance to next Tuesday's sectional semifinals to face second seed Wausau West.
Lindstrom opened the scoring just past a minute into the third period when he went coast to coast on a power play, splitting two Husky defenders and beat Eau Claire North goaltender Colten Pace low for his 32nd goal of the season to put the Cardinals in front 1-0.
Eau Claire North had a response a few minutes later as Brayton Thillman knocked home a one timer from Jaxon Vance and Tyler Geroux to tie the game at the 3:51 mark.
The Chi-Hi senior Lindstrom put his team back out front quickly thereafter scoring an unassisted goal off a faceoff to push the Cardinals to a 2-1 advantage 5:11 into the third. The play off the draw was something the team and Lindstrom like to run and the prolific goal-scoring senior made a play to give his team the lead back.
"We've been working on that all year, on and off it works or it doesn't work but it ended up working there," Lindstrom said of his goal off the faceoff. "I saw the goalie going down and I just tucked it back post."
The score stayed that way until Bowe netted an empty-net goal with 1:19 to go with an assist from Isaac Frenette and Lindstrom to ice Chi-Hi's second victory over the Huskies in a week. The Cardinals shut out Eau Claire North 4-0 in their regular season finale on Feb. 13 after falling to the Huskies 1-0 on Jan. 14.
"We played (Eau Claire) North twice in a week and that's just not fun," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "They're physical, they keep coming at you. I thought we played rather average at times tonight and really they'll sneak up on you and take it to you and you saw them tie it up 1-1 and then it was game on."
You have free articles remaining.
Bridger Fixmer stopped 23 shots in net for the Cardinals and allowed just two goals in three games against Eau Claire North this season.
"He's been a backbone and you could see his competitiveness come out in the third period," Parker said of Fixmer. "North was going at him pretty hard. He stood tall, made some quality saves and kept them out of the back of the net. There was definitely opportunity for North to get back in that game and Bridger shut the door which he's very good at."
Lindstrom didn't score in last week's win over Eau Claire North but the forward has been at his best in many of the team's biggest wins this season.
"He's had a great senior year," Parker said of Lindstrom. "He's put this team on his back at times this season. As a freshman he started off with six points so he's worked himself into this and he is a strong young man with good legs and he has a desire and a great compete and that could've been the difference in the game tonight, is Lindstrom's compete."
Both teams combined for seven penalties in the first two period including a 5-on-3 chance for Chi-Hi early in the second period the Huskies were able to kill.
"We know each other so well," Parker said of the two teams. "You could see our power play was stifled by them. They sniffed us out pretty good and on the 5-on-3 when we didn't capitalize on that I knew we were in for a dog fight."
The victory for Chi-Hi is the program's 21st of the season, establishing a new school record for wins in a single season.
Chi-Hi now turns its attention to Wausau West after the Warriors beat D.C. Everest 7-1 on Thursday. Wausau West defeated Chi-Hi 4-1 on Jan. 21, the last loss for a Cardinal team that has run its win streak to 10 games in a row.
"I thought we skated with them," Parker said of the previous matchup with the Warriors. "But going to Wausau is a tough place to play and we're going to have to play better in that game than we did tonight."