Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectional: Six-goal second period sparks Chi-Hi in semifinal rout over Wausau West

The score stayed that way until the second period when the Cardinals broke out with six goals, two apiece from Isaac Frenette and Nick Carlson while Owen Krista and Isaac Lindstrom found the net in the closing minutes of the second to push the Cardinals to a staggering 7-0 lead against the third-ranked team in the state in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state rankings of the regular season.

"Our guys were just flying around the net and they were just pouring it on," Parker said of the offense. "We have the offensive capability to do this and it showed tonight."

That was more than enough support for goaltender Bridger Fixmer and an air-tight defensemen group of Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer, Trippler, Carsen Reeg and Cole Bowe as the Warriors found the net just once, a goal from Carson Marquardt early in the third period with the running clock already in effect.

"We take a lot of pride in not getting beat in one-on-ones," Parker said of the defense.

Trippler added a late power-play goal with an assist from Isaac Small and Trevor Bowe, giving the Cardinals at least one goal from all four of their lines.

Fixmer stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced in net including all 25 he saw in the first two periods.