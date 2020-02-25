Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectional: Six-goal second period sparks Chi-Hi in semifinal rout over Wausau West

WAUSAU — When a well-laid plan comes together, anything is possible.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored six goals in the second period and limited Wausau West to one third-period goal in a 8-1 rout of the Warriors on Tuesday evening in a Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup.
The third-seeded Cardinals (22-4) advance to face top-seeded Hudson on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line after the Raiders defeated Onalaska 5-2.
The Chi-Hi staff and team spent the days leading up to Tuesday's contest breaking down the second-seeded Warriors and Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said the team had a 'spot on' practice on Monday.
"The players did everything we asked and a lot of credit goes to them because we believed and everybody in that locker room was on the same page tonight," Parker said.
Chi-Hi focused on a one-man forecheck and being physical with the Warrior defensemen, jarring several pucks loose early.
"That was when my eyebrows kinda went up, watching our forwards go in there and knock their defensemen around," Parker said.
The Cardinal defense also limited Wausau West's breakout opportunities at the center of the ice, hindering their cross-ice opportunities in the neutral zone.
Brady Fixmer opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a goal just one minute and 45 seconds into the contest as Jack Bowe and Blake Trippler assisted to stake the Cardinals to a nearly immediate 1-0 lead. The initial goal came from the team's second line, a group moved up from the third line position prior to the contest and the change gave the Cardinals results right away.
You have free articles remaining.
The score stayed that way until the second period when the Cardinals broke out with six goals, two apiece from Isaac Frenette and Nick Carlson while Owen Krista and Isaac Lindstrom found the net in the closing minutes of the second to push the Cardinals to a staggering 7-0 lead against the third-ranked team in the state in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state rankings of the regular season.
"Our guys were just flying around the net and they were just pouring it on," Parker said of the offense. "We have the offensive capability to do this and it showed tonight."
That was more than enough support for goaltender Bridger Fixmer and an air-tight defensemen group of Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer, Trippler, Carsen Reeg and Cole Bowe as the Warriors found the net just once, a goal from Carson Marquardt early in the third period with the running clock already in effect.
"We take a lot of pride in not getting beat in one-on-ones," Parker said of the defense.
Trippler added a late power-play goal with an assist from Isaac Small and Trevor Bowe, giving the Cardinals at least one goal from all four of their lines.
Fixmer stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced in net including all 25 he saw in the first two periods.
Tuesday's contest was a contrast to the first meeting of the season between the teams, a 4-1 Wausau West win on Jan. 21. The Cardinals played the Warriors tough and were within one goal in the third period but that game also came during a stretch when the Chi-Hi offense struggled, scoring just one goal in a three-game stretch of losses to Eau Claire North, Hudson and Wausau West.
That game was also the last defeat for Chi-Hi, who has now won 11 in a row.
The Cardinals will face the third team they fell to during that losing streak on Saturday with the Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders. Chi-Hi beat Eau Claire North 3-1 in last Thursday's regional finals.
Hudson and Chi-Hi split their two regular season meetings with Chi-Hi earning a 4-3 win at Hudson on Dec. 10. The Raiders shut out the Cardinals 3-0 on Jan. 16.
Hudson and Chi-Hi were ranked second and sixth, respectively, in the final Division 1 state rankings of the regular season. Saturday's sectional final rubber match is currently scheduled for Wisconsin Rapids, but could be moved to a more central location.