Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi edges Hudson 2-1, advances to state for first time since 1999

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team is heading to state for the first time since 1999 after defeating Hudson 2-1 on Saturday in the Division 1 sectional finals.

Cole Bowe put the Cardinals in front in the third period for good with a power-play goal at the 3:07 mark.

Both teams skated to a scoreless first period of physical and clean hockey. Neither team committed a penalty and Chi-Hi goaltender Bridger Fixmer stopped all nine shots he faced in net.

Chi-Hi earned an early power play in the second period, but that opportunity turned into a 4-on-4 after a Cardinal penalty. Once the Raiders gained the man advantage they wasted no time utilizing it as James Fremling banged home a shot in front of the net for an unassisted goal at the 4:18 mark to put the Raiders ahead 1-0.

But that lead would be short lived as Isaac Frenette returned the favorite more than a minute later when he knocked home his 31st goal of the season with help from Isaac Frenette and Sawyer Bowe to help send the game to the third period tied at one.

Chi-Hi and Hudson split their two regular season meetings as the Cardinals won the opening matchup 4-3 on Dec. 10 before the Raiders earned a 3-0 shutout on Jan. 16.

Chi-Hi advanced to the sectional finals by winning at second seed Wausau West 8-1 on Tuesday.

