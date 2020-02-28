Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi, Hudson flexing Big Rivers Conference's might en route to rubber match in finals

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team's postseason path has been paved with familiar foes.
That continues on Saturday as the Cardinals chase their first state tournament berth since 1999 when Chi-Hi squares off with Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals at South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
Chi-Hi (22-4) is coming off an impressive 8-1 win at second-seeded Wausau West on Tuesday while the top-seeded Raiders (21-5) upended the Onalaska co-op 5-2 in the sectional semifinals.
The two teams split their regular season meetings and give the Big Rivers Conference a strong contingent of four teams playing in the sectional finals, joining Menomonie and Rice Lake. River Falls lost in the Division 2 sectional semifinals in overtime to Somerset on Thursday.
The strong showing thus far by the conference isn't a surprise to Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker, whose team finished third in the league standings during the regular season.
“If you’re not ready to play hockey you’re going to pay just like we were down at (Eau Claire) Memorial (in a December loss)," Parker said of the Big Rivers. "That’s the difference in playing other conferences is it’s pretty much a one-man band in other conferences and in the Big Rivers we’ve got a lot of good teams.”
Chi-Hi and Hudson are certainly two of those good teams, combining to win 39 games during the regular season with the Raiders and Cardinals finishing second and sixth, respectively, in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll of the regular season. The Cardinals won the first meeting of the regular season against the Raiders in a 4-3 triumph on Dec. 10 in Hudson before the Raiders returned the favor in a 3-0 victory on Jan. 16. The loss for the Cardinals came during a three-game losing streak in the middle of the regular season, ironically to the teams the program has faced thus far in the postseason in Eau Claire North, Wausau West and Hudson.
Chi-Hi scored just one goal in those three games, but has scored at least four goals 10 times during the team's 11-game winning streak. The offense's most recent performance is perhaps the team's most impressive of the run, scoring six times in the second period of Tuesday's seven-goal victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Isaac Frenette and Nick Carlson each scored twice as a part of the second-period surge while Isaac Lindstrom, Owen Krista, Brady Fixmer and Blake Trippler each found the net once.
“That wasn’t by plan, that was quite an offensive outpouring but we know we have that potential," Parker said of Tuesday's scoring barrage. "When you have that potential you don’t know when that’s going to go off but that was quite a surprise in Wausau, I’m not going to lie about that. But we’re also thankful and we worked hard for that win. That was not an accident. That was something this team has strived for all year long.”
Saturday's game will mark the fourth sectional final appearance since 2010 for Chi-Hi. The three previous appearances ended in losses to Eau Claire Memorial as a part of their string of nine straight state appearances that came to an end last season. But like those previous matchups with the Old Abes, Chi-Hi will see a familiar face it will need to beat to get to Madison for the first time since the end of the 20th century.
“Like most coaches it’s on to the next (game after the Wausau West win) and it’s a Big Rivers team and we’re familiar with them and they’re familiar with us," Parker said. "So it just comes down to mistakes and who is going to make those. We’re going to try to put another game plan together and go out there and work hard like we have all year.”
Senior forward Peyton Hanson leads the Hudson offense with 30 goals and 28 assists through Tuesday's win. Hanson was named the conference's player of the year during the regular season and scored two goals in his team's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals last month.
At this point there will be no tricks from each team. Parker said Saturday's contest will come down to strong defense and whichever team makes fewer mistakes.
“When that puck drops you just have to be ready, and that’s just from within," Parker said. "Our team has got to be ready at 2 o’clock when that puck drops. There’s no excuses for not being ready. We have to be ready to go out there and perform and remember there’s a hockey game to be played.
"What we try to say is just take it like any other game…but it’s not any other game.”