Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi, Hudson flexing Big Rivers Conference's might en route to rubber match in finals

Chi-Hi scored just one goal in those three games, but has scored at least four goals 10 times during the team's 11-game winning streak. The offense's most recent performance is perhaps the team's most impressive of the run, scoring six times in the second period of Tuesday's seven-goal victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isaac Frenette and Nick Carlson each scored twice as a part of the second-period surge while Isaac Lindstrom, Owen Krista, Brady Fixmer and Blake Trippler each found the net once.

“That wasn’t by plan, that was quite an offensive outpouring but we know we have that potential," Parker said of Tuesday's scoring barrage. "When you have that potential you don’t know when that’s going to go off but that was quite a surprise in Wausau, I’m not going to lie about that. But we’re also thankful and we worked hard for that win. That was not an accident. That was something this team has strived for all year long.”

Saturday's game will mark the fourth sectional final appearance since 2010 for Chi-Hi. The three previous appearances ended in losses to Eau Claire Memorial as a part of their string of nine straight state appearances that came to an end last season. But like those previous matchups with the Old Abes, Chi-Hi will see a familiar face it will need to beat to get to Madison for the first time since the end of the 20th century.