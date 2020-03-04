Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State: Chi-Hi a new face in field as Cards square off with Verona in semifinals

“This team has the ability to kind of explode and sometimes they get stagnant,” Parker said. “But now that we got through this game (against Hudson) maybe the next game we’ll see Owen Krista, Trevor Bowe and Nick Carlson chipping in. We always say we need a goal out of somebody other than our first line.”

Carlson had two goals at Wausau West and Krista scored once against the Warriors as eight players have found the net in three playoff games.

Defensively the Cardinals have allowed one goal apiece in their three playoff victories. Chi-Hi gets 45 minutes of practice time at the rink in Madison, important time Parker said to familiarize with the corners and bounces while taking the venue in before Friday’s game.

Chi-Hi is making its first appearance at state of the 21st century. The program made five appearances from 1988-1999, gaining its first win in its most recent trip with a 3-2 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the state quarterfinals. A win Friday would put the program in the state championship for the very first time.

The team’s long-tenured seniors Lindstrom, Blake Trippler, Tyler Bohland and Cole Bowe are proud to help push the team back onto the state stage.

