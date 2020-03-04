Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State: Chi-Hi a new face in field as Cards square off with Verona in semifinals

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team is a bit of an outlier entering this week’s Division 1 state tournament.
Green Bay Notre Dame, the University School of Milwaukee and Verona have been no strangers to playing at state in recent years. The Cardinals are making their sixth trip to state, but the first since 1999 when Chi-Hi squares off with Verona on Friday at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the Division 1 state semifinals at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
But that doesn’t make the second-seeded Cardinals (23-4) any less lethal. Chi-Hi emerged from a sectional with three of the top-six ranked teams in the state and four state qualifiers from a season ago after defeating Hudson 2-1 for a sectional championship on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The Cardinals defeated three state qualifiers from a year ago (Eau Claire North, Wausau West, Hudson) on the way to state.
Prior to this year, recent representation at state from the Big Rivers Conference was generally limited to the likes of stalwart programs like Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson with the Huskies making it to Madison last year led by University of Wisconsin commits Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl.
“I give Hudson a lot of credit, they’re a very good hockey team,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said after Saturday’s sectional championship. “It seemed like for years it was Hudson or Eau Claire Memorial, and it’s nice to have Chippewa in the mix.”
Chi-Hi has another high-profile test in the form of the Wildcats, who were ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state rankings of the regular season. Verona (23-4) is back at state for a third year in a row following a 5-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in the sectional finals. The Wildcats enter state on a six-game winning streak and won the Big Eight Conference championship during the regular season.
Junior goaltender Kaden Grant has been outstanding between the pipes for Verona, logging a 22-4 record with seven shutouts to go with a 1.41 goals-against average and 93.8 save percentage. Like Chi-Hi, the Wildcats have been tested throughout the season. Verona split two games with top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame, split two games against Wausau West and lost a 2-1 contest early in the season against the defending state champion University School of Milwaukee.
Parker and his team spent the early part of the week getting up to speed on the Wildcats and the 33rd-year Chi-Hi coach said Verona is strong on offense and defense. Senior forward Cale Rufenacht led the team with 28 goals and 30 assists in 26 games while Walker Haessig (17 goals, 27 assists) and Leo Renlund (11 goals, 29 assists) also provide scoring punch.
The Cardinals overcame a midseason three-game losing streak and enter state having won their last 12 games overall. Chi-Hi has scored at least three goals in 11 of those 12 wins, including six goals in the second period of the team’s 8-1 sectional semifinal win over Wausau West. All four lines scored for the team in that game and getting scoring contributions beyond first liners like Isaac Frenette (31 goals, 28 assists) and Isaac Lindstrom (34 goals, 22 assists) is key, according to Parker.
“This team has the ability to kind of explode and sometimes they get stagnant,” Parker said. “But now that we got through this game (against Hudson) maybe the next game we’ll see Owen Krista, Trevor Bowe and Nick Carlson chipping in. We always say we need a goal out of somebody other than our first line.”
Carlson had two goals at Wausau West and Krista scored once against the Warriors as eight players have found the net in three playoff games.
Defensively the Cardinals have allowed one goal apiece in their three playoff victories. Chi-Hi gets 45 minutes of practice time at the rink in Madison, important time Parker said to familiarize with the corners and bounces while taking the venue in before Friday’s game.
Chi-Hi is making its first appearance at state of the 21st century. The program made five appearances from 1988-1999, gaining its first win in its most recent trip with a 3-2 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the state quarterfinals. A win Friday would put the program in the state championship for the very first time.
The team’s long-tenured seniors Lindstrom, Blake Trippler, Tyler Bohland and Cole Bowe are proud to help push the team back onto the state stage.
“Our senior group, we’ve been together for years,” Bowe said after the sectional championship. “I’ve played hockey with these guys since I was a squirt just this (waist) tall. It’s crazy. We all came together and took this group where they need to go.”