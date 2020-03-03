Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State: Defense anchors Chi-Hi's push to Madison

“We pride ourselves on pushing teams wide and making sure they’re not getting through, so our backcheck is important,” Parker said of the defense. “Our communication — picking up guys on a 2-on-2, who’s got who and not lot letting them cross us up a lot. Defensively giving Bridger some protection is the key.”

Fixmer has made at least 23 saves in each of the three playoff victories and was a first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection at the end of the regular season.

In front of Fixmer the Cardinals sport a veteran group of defenders that have more than done their part to make life not so tough for the sophomore netminder.

“The defense has been really good this year,” Fixmer said. “We’ve got a lot of older guys who are really experienced and they help me out a lot.”

Seniors Blake Trippler, Tyler Bohland and Cole Bowe, juniors Drew Post and AJ Schemenauer and sophomores Carsten Reeg and Drake Bowe have all shown their ability as the group’s depth has been tested at times. Bohland missed the start of the year with a thumb injury and Cole Bowe has been limited to power-play duty in recent games due to a hamstring injury.