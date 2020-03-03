Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Notebook: Chi-Hi navigates sectional gauntlet of tough teams

The change to two divisions for the state boys hockey tournament reshuffled the sectional deck for area teams.
That led to a much tougher road to Madison for the area’s Division 1 squads, but Chi-Hi navigated through those troubled waters well on the way to Friday afternoon’s state semifinal matchup with Verona at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The Cardinals (23-4) were seeded third in the sectional — the third state-ranked team in the group behind top seed Hudson (second in the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll of the regular season) and Wausau West (fourth in the poll). Add those teams to a group including Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Onalaska and you have all the makings of a ‘Sectional of Doom’ for those involved.
Chi-Hi was ranked sixth in the final Division 1 poll of the regular season before beating Eau Claire North, Wausau West and Hudson on the way to state. The Cardinals earned a No. 2 seed for the state tournament and will face No. 3 Verona at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the second semifinal of the day, following the No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame versus No. 4 University School of Milwaukee matchup at 10 a.m.
“We obviously got a lot of respect in the seeding meeting (Sunday) because of the sectional,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. “Just getting past (Eau Claire) North was a huge accomplishment and then to keep going, going to Wausau West’s rink and then obviously on Saturday (against Hudson). These guys now are looking at each other saying you know, we’ve got a shot to do this.”
Five of the Big Rivers Conference’s seven teams advanced to the sectionals and four played for a trip to state with Chi-Hi and Rice Lake moving on to Madison.
No 4. Rice Lake faces No. 1 St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday morning in a Division 2 semifinal.
Parker gets back
One common theme for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi prepares for its sixth trip to Madison — its head coach.
Parker has been at the front of the bench for all six trips, the first coming in his first season leading the program in 1988. The team has also advanced four more times through 1999, but this year’s trip marks the first time for the program in 21 years.
“I always try to make it about the team and I really kinda wondered if it would happen,” Parker said about getting back to state. “I’ve been coaching a long time and this is why you do it, to get young men experience and get them successful. You kinda wondered, especially with this new sectional and that we made it through. Yes it is special and I appreciate it but I also appreciate the coaches that I coach with that help me do what I get to do. We’re definitely happy to be here.”
Parker’s players were happy to be the ones to get their program’s longtime coach back.
“When I saw him after the (sectional championship) game, it was such a happy moment for me to see him all happy,” junior forward Isaac Frenette said of Parker.
Two of Parker’s assistant coaches are no stranger to the state tournament as Scott Sikkink and Jeremy Staves made trips when they were players for the program in the 1990s. Two other assistants just missed out going as players as Austin Taylor and Chase Hoople were a part of teams in the 2010s that made it to the sectional finals, one game short of Madison.
Getting the bounces
The Cardinals endured a 3-game losing streak in the middle of the regular season, falling to Eau Claire North, Hudson and Wausau West in mid-January. Chi-Hi scored just one goal during that stretch and were shut out by the Huskies and Raiders.
Parker apologized to his team in the days following the Eau Claire North loss, saying the team played better than he originally thought in the 1-0 defeat on Jan. 14 — it just couldn’t find the back of the net. Chi-Hi followed with a 3-0 home loss to Hudson on Jan. 16 before a 4-1 loss at Wausau West on Jan. 21, a game where the Cardinals trailed by one goal in the third period before the Warriors added some late insurance.
The team ironically defeated those three teams in the playoffs on the way to state. What was the difference in the three playoff games versus the regular season meetings? Bounces.
“You gotta get bounces and (against) Wausau West (in the regular season) nothing bounced right for us,” Parker said. “I can count on one hand the amount of bad periods we’ve had this year and that’s remarkable because if you can count on maybe two hands the amount of bad games you’ve had, total games in a year. This team has really given me all they have and that’s really all you could ask.”
Road warriors
Parker and his team have no reservations about playing games away from Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Chi-Hi has played a road-heavy schedule this year with just 10 of its 27 games in Chippewa Falls.
That includes winning a holiday tournament in Rochester, Minn. in late December.
“We travel well,” Parker said. “We’ll play anybody, anywhere. That’s our philosophy.”