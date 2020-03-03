Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Notebook: Chi-Hi navigates sectional gauntlet of tough teams

Two of Parker’s assistant coaches are no stranger to the state tournament as Scott Sikkink and Jeremy Staves made trips when they were players for the program in the 1990s. Two other assistants just missed out going as players as Austin Taylor and Chase Hoople were a part of teams in the 2010s that made it to the sectional finals, one game short of Madison.

Getting the bounces

The Cardinals endured a 3-game losing streak in the middle of the regular season, falling to Eau Claire North, Hudson and Wausau West in mid-January. Chi-Hi scored just one goal during that stretch and were shut out by the Huskies and Raiders.

Parker apologized to his team in the days following the Eau Claire North loss, saying the team played better than he originally thought in the 1-0 defeat on Jan. 14 — it just couldn’t find the back of the net. Chi-Hi followed with a 3-0 home loss to Hudson on Jan. 16 before a 4-1 loss at Wausau West on Jan. 21, a game where the Cardinals trailed by one goal in the third period before the Warriors added some late insurance.

The team ironically defeated those three teams in the playoffs on the way to state. What was the difference in the three playoff games versus the regular season meetings? Bounces.