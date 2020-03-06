Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Semifinals: Haessig's goal lifts Verona past Chi-Hi in double overtime

MADISON — The end to more than an hour of scoreless hockey led to elation for one team and heartbreak for the other.
Verona’s Walker Haessig banged home a goal in front of the net at the 3-minute and 21-second mark of double overtime to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory over Chi-Hi on Friday in the Division 1 state semifinals at Alliant Energy Center.
“It’s unfortunate someone has to lose a game like that,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. “But everything came to a halt real quick.”
The lone goal of Friday’s contest came after three regulation periods and one overtime were not enough to decide a victor.
Cale Rufenacht and Josh Osting assisted on the helper which came after the Wildcats killed a penalty, denying Chi-Hi the chance to win with the man advantage.
Chi-Hi and Verona both had plenty of opportunities to break the ice in regulation and the first overtime but Chi-Hi goaltender Bridger Fixmer and Verona goalie Kaden Grant were each stellar in net. The sophomore Fixmer stopped the first 38 shots he faced including a combined 25 in the first and second periods.
“That kid’s fun to watch, isn’t he?” Parker said of Fixmer. “He’s exciting, he’s a competitor and he kept us in the game at times and their goal, tip your hat to their goalie he had a nice game too.”
Grant made 32 saves for his eighth shutout of the season.
“It was going to take an ugly goal to get past (Chi-Hi goaltender Bridger) Fixmer today,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We knew it was going to be greasy, ugly goal one way or the other because these are in my opinion two of the best goaltenders in the state.”
The Cardinals were on the power play twice in overtime, but were unable to knock any of their five shots on goal past Grant.
The Chi-Hi penalty kill was busy early, killing off a pair of penalties in the first period and another in the second before playing without a foul over the final period of regulation and in overtime. Isaac Frenette put a team-high seven shots on net including five in the second period while Isaac Lindstrom and Owen Krista had six and five shots, respectively.
“It said something about the guys that kept battling,” Parker said. “It probably wasn’t our best game of the year but we battled, Fixmer stood tall in the net and we had our opportunities. Lindstrom put one off the pipe there and it’s something to be said about young men that come together and play hard and represent their community.
“I really feel for those kids because it’s a journey and you’re with them. You probably get to know them more than your own kids and they’re sad right now but they’ll realize what they accomplished in a few days.”
Conrad Moline had seven shots on goal for the Wildcats, who advance to face top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon for the Division 1 state championship.
“Their defensemen kept us wide,” Parker said. “Their defensemen probably took care of our forwards as well as any team did all year and we just couldn’t get around them.”
Chi-Hi was making its first appearance at state since 1999 and sixth overall. The Cardinals advanced to state with a 2-1 victory over Hudson in last Friday’s sectional finals in Wisconsin Rapids. Friday’s contest marked the fourth straight playoff game the Cardinals allowed only one goal — but this time that one was enough for the opponent.
“It’s a good hockey team on both sides and we play a similar game and we knew it was almost like playing ourselves at times with the goaltending and the defensemen and that offensive clout that they have,” Marshall said of the matchup.
The Cardinals graduate a stellar four-person senior class in Cole Bowe, Tyler Bohland, Blake Trippler and Lindstrom, a group that was a part of plenty of wins and two sectional final appearances during their high school careers.
“We had four seniors on this team that won quite a few games and really represented our team and showed leadership to the younger players,” Parker said.