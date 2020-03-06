Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Semifinals: Haessig's goal lifts Verona past Chi-Hi in double overtime

Grant made 32 saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

“It was going to take an ugly goal to get past (Chi-Hi goaltender Bridger) Fixmer today,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We knew it was going to be greasy, ugly goal one way or the other because these are in my opinion two of the best goaltenders in the state.”

The Cardinals were on the power play twice in overtime, but were unable to knock any of their five shots on goal past Grant.

The Chi-Hi penalty kill was busy early, killing off a pair of penalties in the first period and another in the second before playing without a foul over the final period of regulation and in overtime. Isaac Frenette put a team-high seven shots on net including five in the second period while Isaac Lindstrom and Owen Krista had six and five shots, respectively.

“It said something about the guys that kept battling,” Parker said. “It probably wasn’t our best game of the year but we battled, Fixmer stood tall in the net and we had our opportunities. Lindstrom put one off the pipe there and it’s something to be said about young men that come together and play hard and represent their community.