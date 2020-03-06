Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Semifinals Notebook: The next generation of Chi-Hi players hits ice at state tournament

MADISON — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team took the ice at the state tournament for the first time in 21 years on Friday.
The Cardinal program made its first appearance at state since 1999 in a 1-0 double overtime loss against Verona at the Alliant Energy Center.
But those players had a number of relatives that saw state action during the team’s prior five trips to state, all of which while playing for 34th-year Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker.
Senior forward Isaac Lindstrom’s father Karl played for the team in the late 1980s and was named the program’s Most Improved Player in 1988 and later a captain in 1990 one year after the team’s second trip in 1989.
“I heard it (the buzzer) go off and I just threw my helmet off. It was just a surreal feeling. It felt so good,” Isaac said after Chi-Hi’s 2-1 sectional championship victory over Hudson last Saturday. “My dad went to state and has been talking about that since I was a little kid. Once that buzzer rang, it was just amazing.”
Fellow senior Blake Trippler’s father Scott was a goaltender on the 1988 team while defenseman AJ Schemenauer’s father Nick was a goalie for the team from 1988-90, making two trips.
Sophomore Ben Carlson’s dad Mark was a defenseman during the same timeframe along with Ryan Hebert, the uncle of Sawyer and Trevor Bowe.
The Krista family is also well represented with sophomore forward Owen, following in the skatesteps of his father Jason and uncles Brian and Eric, all of whom played on statebound teams under Parker including Eric on the most recent qualifier prior to this year.
Take it in
Even as the Cardinals and Wildcats clashed in an instant classic that needed two overtimes to decide a victory, Chi-Hi senior Tyler Bohland was able to take a moment to soak in the scene.
The Cardinals were playing at state for the first time in the 21st century and during the overtime while on the bench Bohland took a long look at his impressive surroundings.
“I was on the bench and I caught myself just looking up at all the crowd,” Bohland said. “I had this feeling in my chest where it just feels like it’s inside-out and it was hard to breathe.
“It was awesome.”
Verona connection
You have free articles remaining.
Parker shares a connection to the team his Cardinals squared off with on Friday. Parker’s brother John’s son Charlie played for the Wildcats on the team’s state championship team in 2014.
Charlie was a senior captain on that squad and Verona coach Joel Marshall said he was texting with the Parker’s in the leadup to Friday’s game.
“Obviously we have a little connection there for sure being around as long as he is,” Marshall said of the longtime Cardinal coach Parker. “I look up to him.”
Saturday set
The schedule for Saturday’s state championship games are set following Friday’s Division 1 semifinals.
Verona will meet Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon for the Division 1 championship after the Tritons overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the University School of Milwaukee in the first semifinal of the day.
The boys Division 2 title game will start the day at 9:30 a.m. when top-seeded St. Mary’s Springs (23-3-2) meets second-seeded Northland Pines (24-3) after both teams earned lopsided wins in Thursday’s semis.
St. Mary’s Springs defeated Rice Lake 7-2 and Northland Pines scored a 9-2 win over Somerset.
The Middleton co-op (24-3) will face the Fox Cities Stars (21-7) in the girls state championship game at approximately noon. Top-seeded Middleton beat Beloit Memorial 5-2 on Thursday and the second-seeded Stars bested Hudson 3-2 in the other semifinals.
Another experienced foe
Chi-Hi’s path to state was paved with another matchup against a team that played at the state tournament last year.
Verona joined Eau Claire North, Wausau West and Hudson as squads to play in the Cardinals during the postseason that were among the final eight at last year’s tournament during the final year of one division.
“It’s been incredible,” Parker said after the loss to Verona. “I’m not going to lie, our hopes were pretty high and you don’t get a lot of shots to get down here. There’s some disappointment and I think when you gear up to try to win and try to defeat another team to move on and then you hit the wall, it’s a tough loss.
“I’ve had some tough losses down here as a coach and the only things I can tell the players is the sun’s going to come up tomorrow, you’re going to be good members of the community, you’re going to get up to go to work someday and you’re going to be proud you played on this team.”