Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Semifinals Notebook: The next generation of Chi-Hi players hits ice at state tournament

The Krista family is also well represented with sophomore forward Owen, following in the skatesteps of his father Jason and uncles Brian and Eric, all of whom played on statebound teams under Parker including Eric on the most recent qualifier prior to this year.

Take it in

Even as the Cardinals and Wildcats clashed in an instant classic that needed two overtimes to decide a victory, Chi-Hi senior Tyler Bohland was able to take a moment to soak in the scene.

The Cardinals were playing at state for the first time in the 21st century and during the overtime while on the bench Bohland took a long look at his impressive surroundings.

“I was on the bench and I caught myself just looking up at all the crowd,” Bohland said. “I had this feeling in my chest where it just feels like it’s inside-out and it was hard to breathe.

“It was awesome.”

Verona connection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parker shares a connection to the team his Cardinals squared off with on Friday. Parker’s brother John’s son Charlie played for the Wildcats on the team’s state championship team in 2014.