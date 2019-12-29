Family roots run deep within the Chi-Hi boys hockey program.
This year’s Cardinal roster features five brother combinations as well as other family connections at the youth hockey level or with the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team.
“There’s a lot of roots and legacy. Hockey’s definitely a family sport,” Chi-Hi assistant coach Scott Sikkink said of the connections. “When you think about when you’re coming up, you spend more time in car driving to tournaments together talking to your kids that I’m sure a lot of people get with their kids. There’s a lot of quality one-on-one time, and it’s just different in that respect.”
Cole and Jack Bowe, Sawyer and Trevor Bowe, Bridger and Brady Fixmer, Isaac and Ezra Lindstrom and Reid and Drew Post represent the five brother combos on this year’s team.
It’s a connection the Chi-Hi coaching staff can appreciate as many of have come up through the program, as did siblings.
Chi-Hi head coach Scott Parker needs no introduction for the importance of the game for a family — he and brothers John and Scott grew up playing the game together in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
“We all skated on ponds together and shared equipment,” Parker said of the connection. “My brother John had equipment that had Scott crossed off on it and had Jeff crossed off on it and then it was his.”
Now in his 33rd year leading the program, Parker has seen many different family combinations come and go. Brothers and cousins have now in many cases given way to father/son combinations, players eager to continue on their family legacies by taking on the number of jersey their father wore.
“You see that there’s pride in that number,” Parker said.
Senior defenseman Cole Bowe is an older brother and has seen firsthand how younger siblings and family members are eager to follow in footsteps.
“I think the sport from a family aspect really just brings everyone in,” Cole said. “You all work together for the same thing, you’re all striving to make it to state or that state championship banner and stuff like that.”
Many of the players that helped lead Parker’s programs to its five previous trips to state have helped welcome the next generation of Cardinals on the ice, a unique perspective for the longtime Cardinal coach to see.
“It’s just a continuation on of what has always been around hockey and that it’s a family sport,” Parker said. “It’s nice to see that it brings us all together, and as a coach, I get to see the good that comes out of it.”
Those family connections have helped the Cardinals get off to a winning start this season as they play at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minnesota. Chi-Hi opened play Thursday with a 8-0 win over Albert Lea (Minn.), with Nick Carlson netting a hat trick and Isaac Frenette adding two goals and five points overall.
Chi-Hi has a small break after the tournament and is off until hosting River Falls on Jan. 9.
In recent years, the Cardinals have ventured out of state to play in tournaments over the break, something Parker believes has sparked his teams for the second run and helped bring them closer together.
This year’s team already has a head start in its close-knit nature.
“That’s really what’s important. We always call hockey a family, well it truly means that we are a family,” Parker said. “We have a lot of last names that are the same.”
Chi-Hi boys hockey at Eau Claire Memorial 12-19-19
