Prep Boys Hockey: Five-goal third period helps Chi-Hi pull away from Onalaska

ONALASKA — After scoring late in the second period to gain momentum, the Onalaska boys co-op hockey team surrendered two goals in the first 90 seconds of the third period to Chippewa Falls as the Cardinals ran away late with an 8-2 win over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday evening at the Omni Center.
Chippewa Falls (5-2) led 2-0 after the first period and took a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the second, but sophomore Carter Hayes was able to sneak the puck into the net for Onalaska (2-1) with 2:43 left in the period to close the gap to a two-score game.
The Cardinals' Isaac Frenette scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season just 71 seconds into the third period, and fellow senior Sawyer Bowe scored 15 seconds later as Chippewa Falls began to put the game out of reach.
“I thought for 34 minutes, we hung with them,” Hilltoppers coach Tim Franzini said. “When we made it 3-1, I thought that may have been a sign, but obviously we didn’t come out to start the third. The biggest thing we wanted to gauge tonight is our ability to raise our compete level, which I thought we did for 34 minutes.”
Cardinals coach Scott Parker was happy with the way his team didn’t let Onalaska seize the momentum at the end of the second period.
“Give Onalaska credit. They hung in there and kept battling. It’s just one of those things where we got the hot hand in the third period,” said Parker, whose team is ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. “We weren’t on pins and needles, and I kind of pressed on the first line that they need to get that one back, and they really have that extra gear when they need it.”
Chippewa Falls nearly doubled the Hilltoppers in shots on goal, as the Cardinals finished with 39 to Onalaska’s 20. Parker credited the effort of Onalaska goaltender Sawyer Nitti in making things initially difficult for his team’s offensive attack.
“Their goalie played really well. He stopped at least three point-blank shots early on,” Parker said of Nitti. “Sometimes when high school athletes get frustrated, then it turns into penalties or they start doing things that they normally don’t. We told them to keep calm and things will come your way, it’s just not always going to be perfect.”
Playing a team like Chippewa Falls, a state semifinalist a season ago, is something that will help Onalaska be a better team down the line, Franzini said, adding that the third period showed the difference between the two teams.
“That’s the type of quality team they are. Their speed and physicality is superior to most of what we have,” said Franzini. “They’re a very experienced team, and I thought they were good enough last season to win the tournament.”
Senior Aiden McCauley scored twice to lead the Cardinals, while junior Drake Bowe tallied assists on each of the first two goals for Chippewa Falls. Senior Hudson Weber scored the final goal of the game for Onalaska, his first goal of the season.