Prep Boys Hockey: Five-goal third period helps Chi-Hi pull away from Onalaska

ONALASKA — After scoring late in the second period to gain momentum, the Onalaska boys co-op hockey team surrendered two goals in the first 90 seconds of the third period to Chippewa Falls as the Cardinals ran away late with an 8-2 win over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday evening at the Omni Center.

Chippewa Falls (5-2) led 2-0 after the first period and took a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the second, but sophomore Carter Hayes was able to sneak the puck into the net for Onalaska (2-1) with 2:43 left in the period to close the gap to a two-score game.

The Cardinals' Isaac Frenette scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season just 71 seconds into the third period, and fellow senior Sawyer Bowe scored 15 seconds later as Chippewa Falls began to put the game out of reach.

“I thought for 34 minutes, we hung with them,” Hilltoppers coach Tim Franzini said. “When we made it 3-1, I thought that may have been a sign, but obviously we didn’t come out to start the third. The biggest thing we wanted to gauge tonight is our ability to raise our compete level, which I thought we did for 34 minutes.”

Cardinals coach Scott Parker was happy with the way his team didn’t let Onalaska seize the momentum at the end of the second period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}