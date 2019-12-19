EAU CLAIRE — The hits just kept coming.
The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team scored five goals in the first period as the Old Abes knocked off Chi-Hi 7-4 on Thursday evening at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Old Abes scored two goals in the opening minute and one second of the contest before answering a Chi-Hi goal with three of their own to exit the period with a staggering 5-1 lead.
Chi-Hi (7-1, 3-1) entered Thursday's matchup ranked sixth in the state in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, but was played from behind nearly immediately and was outshot by a 49-32 margin in the defeat.
"This is what we needed. We needed a little wake-up call," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "We've been getting away some stuff over the last two weeks, probably since the Rice Lake game."
Isaac Lindstrom had a hat trick for the Cardinals for the second game in a row, scoring twice in the second period and once in the third as his team tried to forge a rally. Lindstrom started the scoring in the second when he broke away from the Old Abe defense and beat goaltender Joe Berg for a goal to close the gap to 5-2. Lindstrom added another goal at the 9:11 mark of the second before competing the hat trick 1:26 into the third period when he split the Memorial defense on a 1-on-2 opportunity and went around Berg for the final goal of the contest.
"They could've beat us, they wanted to beat us 14-zip and if we didn't turn it around that's the score it would've been," Parker said. "We went even in the second period and we won the third period. We have to take small victories but we also in that locker room have to own that first period and when you accept responsibility for play like that and coaching like that then you'll get better and you'll move forward.
"We have some things to work on obviously but overall effort and attitude will take you a long way. When you are undefeated and you are ranked in the state there's a responsibility that comes with that and we aren't ready to hold that yet."
Max Savaloja opened the scoring 20 seconds into the game before Kelly notched his first goal at the 1:01 mark, putting the Old Abes in front by two goals before many people had settled into their seats. Chi-Hi earned a power-play opportunity soon after and took advantage when Nick Carlson knocked home his fourth goal of the season on an assist from Lindstrom and Isaac Frenette to cut the gap to one But Easton Tok, Carter Olson and Kelly would each find the net later in the period to quickly extend the lead to four goals.
"That's huge," Eau Claire Memorial coach Chris Tok said of his team's resiliency. "Any time you can rebound off adversity and overcome it and basically shut down momentum it's big."
Kelly finished with a hat trick for the Old Abes (5-2, 3-0).
Bridger Fixmer made 42 saves in net while Berg stopped 28 shots for the Old Abes.
The contest turned more physical as the game went on. Both teams combined for 13 penalties, nine of which came in the final period.
"These kids know each other, they hang out in the summer even though they're friends but anytime you get in the sandbox with somebody you know it seems like the sand starts flying and that's what happened tonight," coach Tok said.
The Cardinals were coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over Superior on Tuesday.
The Old Abes now stand alone atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with another matchup between the squads slated for Feb. 4 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday against Albert Lea (Minn.) in the first of three games at a tournament in Rochester, Minn.
"In general I've got to own this and I'm fully convinced we're going to move forward and learn from this," Parker said.