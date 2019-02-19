EAU CLAIRE — The third time was not the charm for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team.
Eau Claire North scored twice in the first period before adding a goal early in the third of a 3-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday in their sectional semifinal matchup at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Huskies move on to play Hayward on Saturday morning in Eau Claire for a trip to state.
Chi-Hi scored a combined 10 goals in two regular season victories over the Huskies, but offense was hard to come by in the third meeting against the Huskies and goaltender Tyler Schreiter.
The Huskies came out of the gates quickly, a different story from the matchup between the two teams on Feb. 11 at Hobbs where the Cardinals scored twice in the opening period and the first five goals overall in a 6-2 win.
Sam Thorp started the scoring with his second goal of the season at the 2:14 mark to stake the Huskies to an immediate 1-0 lead. Sam Stange lit the lamp later in the period, weaving past the Cardinal defense before beating Chi-Hi goaltender Jaden Hoople up top for a power-play goal to double the lead.
The Huskies outshot Chi-Hi by a 15-6 margin in the opening period and killed a pair of Cardinal power plays.
"They came out with a lot of energy in the first period and we couldn't match it," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of Eau Claire North. "They looked like a team that was ready to go and we were a little flat."
The second period was scoreless but spirited as both goaltenders were busy with Hoople and Eau Claire North’s Schreiter stopping 14 and 12 shots, respectively. The Cardinals had chances, including a 3-on-1 rush near the halfway point of the period but couldn’t convert. The Huskies killed off a penalty later in the period.
"I give my team a lot of credit, we came out in the second and played much better," Parker said. "We put some pressure on them but we couldn't find the back of the net."
Eau Claire North scored in the first minute of the third when Joey Koller redirected a shot in front of the net past Hoople to put his team up three.
Overall the Cardinals were unsuccessful on four power-play chances. Hoople made 31 saves in net for the Cardinals.
"We were focused on playing between them and our net," Eau Claire North coach Ryan Parker said of his team's defense. "That took away a lot of their opportunities and that was the gameplan. We didn't want to get into a six-goal battle with them again."
Tuesday's win was a sharp contrast for Schreiter from the last time the two teams played. The senior goaltender allowed four goals in two periods before being pulled in last week's defeat to the Cardinals. Junior Colten Pace played between the pipes in Eau Claire North's regional final win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell but Ryan Parker went back to Schreiter on a hunch and proved his coach right with a strong performance as Schreiter stopped all 32 shots he faced.
The Huskies go for the program's first trip to the state tournament since 2006 on Saturday against the Hurricanes, who will shoot for their first trip to state since 1979 after upending Eau Claire Memorial 5-3 in the game before as a part of a tripleheader at Hobbs.
The Cardinals end the season with a 16-8-1 overall record this season, tying the Huskies for second place in the Big Rivers Conference during the regular season.
Chi-Hi graduates four influential seniors in Hoople, Jack Schimmel, Cole Koxlien and Kyler Holmlund.
"You talk about character and how wins and losses won't define you...all four of them did everything we asked," Scott Parker said of the seniors. "They were great leaders on and off the ice and if we had problems they got fixed. It's a credit to them, a 16-win season with four seniors and a lot of young kids on this team."
