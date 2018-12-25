While the reason behind the Chi-Hi boys hockey team’s goalie’s decision made as a kid may have lacked a ton of thought, it’s clear Hoople made the right choice.
Hoople assumed the reins of goalie for the Cardinals his freshman year in the 2015-16 season and has been a constant in the net while nearing or setting programs records for Chi-Hi goaltenders.
“I think it started his freshman year when he took over and he really when he’s in the nets he’s confident,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. “In hockey, the term goaltender it really commands a lot of respect and he has earned that respect and he’s played the position to the best of his ability day in and day out. You don’t see him take a day off.”
Hoople made an impact right away breaking team record for wins for a freshman and doing the same his sophomore year. After 11 wins a season ago and four to start the year, Hoople has 47 career wins, putting him seven short of program leader Josh Bill, who set many Chi-Hi records during his four-season career stretching from 1990-94.
“A lot of my motivation has come from teams that I haven’t made, records that have been standing for goalies at Chi-Hi for a long time,” Hoople said.
Hoople has tied Bill for games played for goalies as the Cardinals prepare for a three-game tournament in Rochester, Minn. starting on Wednesday.
It only took three season for the now senior to break Bill’s career saves mark of 1,932. Bill was more than 600 saves better than his nearest competition prior to Hoople entering the fold. In three seasons Hoople amassed 2,026 saves and has added 200 more through nine games this season.
Hoople needs one more shutout to move into second place for shutouts in a career and his career goals against average of 2.5 places him third in the Chi-Hi history books.
Dealing with success as a goalie comes easy for most, but Hoople’s ability to handle the inevitable failures that comes with the position has been what separates him from the pack.
“I think for goalies you can’t get too down on yourself. If you let goals in you have to rebound from that because if you get down on yourself you’re going to start playing bad,” Hoople said. “So I like to have a happy mindset just think that there is going to be another shot, the last goal doesn’t matter.”
Through his four years Hoople has shown improvement on the ice as well as off it in the locker room for the Cardinals. His positive attitude and his coachability have allowed him to play an integral role within the confines of the team.
“He’s a happy-go-lucky kid but when he gets in the game you can hear him talking out there he’s now leading in a really good way,” Parker said. “In the locker room, he’s been in around now for a while, so you see him develop not on as a goalie but as a leader.”
As Hoople’s career begins to wind down he said he will most remember the friendships he’s made on and off the ice with his teammates. Having a lasting legacy of being a good guy off the ice and a competitor on it rather than setting records is more valuable to Hoople.
Even if, after years go by some forget how Hoople’s positivity influenced the team, they could always scan through the Chi-Hi boys hockey archive of records, with his name etched throughout, and be reminded how much Hoople accomplished during his career.
“He’s done some things at Chi-Hi that I haven’t see in a long time and we appreciate having him in net,” Parker said. “I certainly don’t take it for granted.”
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 12-13-18
