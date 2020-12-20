Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Returning experience, talent has Chi-Hi once again aiming high coming off state appearance

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team has been able move quickly in its first two weeks of practice.
That’s because the Cardinals bring back 16 letterwinners from last season’s Division 1 state qualifier, a team that advanced to state for the first time since 1999 and came within an eyelash of playing for a state championship after falling to Verona in double overtime 1-0 in the state semifinals.
With significant returning firepower on offense, defense and in the net, the Cardinals were able to quickly move past working on the basics with 34th-year Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker comparing his team to a nice car that’s been sitting in the garage for a while, but is ready to hit the road.
“We went over a lot of stuff in two weeks and it’s like we didn’t skip a beat,” Parker said of his team. “It’s like they’re ready to go.”
Forward Isaac Frenette had 31 goals and 28 assists a season ago and is joined by fellow returning forwards Brady Fixmer (seven goals, 10 assists), Sawyer Bowe (eight goals, 18 assists), Nick Carlson (14 goals, 20 assists), Ben Carlson (nine goals, eight assists), Owen Krista (11 goals, 10 assists), Aiden McCauley (two goals, four assists), Trevor Bowe (four goals, six assists), Jack Bowe (two goals, four assists) and Isaac Small (two goals, one assist) as a group with talent and depth with the graduation of Isaac Lindstrom (34 goals, 22 assists).
“We have three lines that can go,” Parker said of his team.
The defensemen corps loses three experienced players with the graduation of Blake Trippler (two goals, 16 assists), Cole Bowe (two goals, five assists) and Tyler Bohland (three assists) as anchors for the defense.
“If you’re a good defensemen you’re hardly noticed and those three defensemen were all three they were standouts in my eyes,” Parker said.
But as is also the case at forward, the Cardinals do have experienced players that are poised to take on more responsibility defensively with the return of AJ Schemenauer (three goals, 13 assists), forward-turned-defenseman Ben Steinmetz (seven goals, seven assists), Drake Bowe (two assists), Carsten Reeg (nine assists) and Drew Post.
Goaltenders Bridger Fixmer (19-5, 1.48 goals against average with a save percentage of 94 percent) and Zack LeMay (4-0, 1.50 GAA, 92 save percentage) provide a pair of experienced and talented goalies between the pipes to round out a Cardinal team that once again carries large expectations.
“I think the mindset is we’ve got to be hungry and humble,” Parker said. “We can take one game at a time and go after whoever we need to.”
The Big Rivers Conference is once again loaded with high-level programs. Hudson won the league championship a season ago and is ranked second in the state in the first Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 state poll of the season, joined in the top six by Eau Claire Memorial (fourth) and Chi-Hi (fifth) with Rice Lake ranked third in the Division 2 state poll.
Chi-Hi opened the season on Friday with an 11-1 victory over Menomonie at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Frenette netted a hat trick while Sawyer Bowe added a pair of goals as a part of the team’s scoring onslaught.
Overall the Cardinals play four of their first five games of the season at home for the rest of the month, a stretch with Hayward on Monday before hosting Hudson on Tuesday. Chi-Hi rounds out December by playing at Menomonie on Dec. 28 and by hosting Eau Claire Memorial on Dec. 30.
Parker said his team will be fun to watch and given the cast of returners and motivation coming off the program’s first state appearance of the 21st century, it’s easy to see why.
“They’re used to playing hard, they’re used to playing at a high level,” Parker said of his team. “They don’t play down to competition. They’re a real strong group and they work hard at being good and very hard in practice. You can see that in the first two weeks (of practice).”
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
