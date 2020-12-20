Prep Boys Hockey Preview: Returning experience, talent has Chi-Hi once again aiming high coming off state appearance

“We have three lines that can go,” Parker said of his team.

The defensemen corps loses three experienced players with the graduation of Blake Trippler (two goals, 16 assists), Cole Bowe (two goals, five assists) and Tyler Bohland (three assists) as anchors for the defense.

“If you’re a good defensemen you’re hardly noticed and those three defensemen were all three they were standouts in my eyes,” Parker said.

But as is also the case at forward, the Cardinals do have experienced players that are poised to take on more responsibility defensively with the return of AJ Schemenauer (three goals, 13 assists), forward-turned-defenseman Ben Steinmetz (seven goals, seven assists), Drake Bowe (two assists), Carsten Reeg (nine assists) and Drew Post.

Goaltenders Bridger Fixmer (19-5, 1.48 goals against average with a save percentage of 94 percent) and Zack LeMay (4-0, 1.50 GAA, 92 save percentage) provide a pair of experienced and talented goalies between the pipes to round out a Cardinal team that once again carries large expectations.

“I think the mindset is we’ve got to be hungry and humble,” Parker said. “We can take one game at a time and go after whoever we need to.”