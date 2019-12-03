The depth of the Chi-Hi boys hockey team was on display Tuesday as seven different players scored in the Cardinals' 8-0 season-opening shutout victory over Marshfield at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Brady Fixmer scored two goals while Ben Steinmetz, Nick Carlson, Trevor Bowe, Sawyer Bowe, Ben Carlson and Aiden McCauley each lit the lamp in the victory for the Cardinals (1-0). For Steinmetz and Trevor Bowe, those goals were their first at the varsity level and Steinmetz finished with four points overall with three assists to go with his goal.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his first varsity shutout.
Chi-Hi scored twice in the first and second periods before putting the game out of reach with four goals in the third.
"In the third period I thought we came out - we made some adjustments in the locker room - and said we're better than this. It's a testament to the guys. They listened, they did what they were supposed to do and they went out and pumped four in the third," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said.
The Cardinals were scheduled to open the season in Hudson on Tuesday, Nov. 26 but that game was postponed due to winter weather. So the team had extra time off before its first game and Parker admitted it took his team some time to get up to speed.
"That team could've been up on us 4-2 at one point. So this wasn't an easy 8-0," Parker said. "We give Marshfield a lot of credit, they came out and threw everything at us and we weren't playing well at times. It was like what is going on?
"That's due to the layoff, I'm positive of that."
Steinmetz opened the scoring seven minutes and 29 seconds into the game, beating Marshfield goaltender AJ Teierweiler for the goal on an assist from Sawyer Bowe and Brady Fixmer. Prior to the game Steinmetz made a wager with Parker that the junior forward would tally his first varsity goal. The prize on the line? Twenty pushups, a debt the longtime Cardinal coach paid in front of the team following the victory.
"I think it was just coming together as a team and all the practice and work we put in over the past two, three weeks," Steinmetz said of the barrage of goals. "I think it really helped out."
Brady Fixmer added his first goal at the 12:30 with an assist from Steinmetz before Nick Carlson got into the scoring act at the 3:35 mark in the second with help from Isaac Lindstrom and Isaac Frenette. Trevor Bowe's goal was unassisted at the 6:38 to help his team carry a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.
Sawyer Bowe's goal a little more than a minute into the third period on an assist from Steinmetz and Ben Carlson's goal at the 2:30 with help from Trevor Bowe and Owen Krista quickly pushed the Cardinals to a six-goal advantage. Aiden McCauley scored with help from AJ Schemenauer at the 8:02 mark before Brady Fixmer's second goal of the game with six minutes left on an assist from Sawyer Bowe and Steinmetz completed the prolific offensive performance. All four lines scored for the Cardinals, something Parker couldn't remember happening with another Chi-Hi team since the mid-1990s at the earliest.
"When everyone chips in it makes an excited locker room," Parker said. "Let's not forget our zero. Bridger's first start of his sophomore year, what a great way to start it."
The Tigers put 19 shots on goal in the first two periods including 14 in the first. But the sophomore goaltender Fixmer was up to the task, including a stretch to close the second period when he denied the Tigers right before the whistle. Fixmer takes over in net for graduated four-year starter Jaden Hoople.
"He made four saves in net that were unbelievable," Parker said of his goaltender. "Jaden (Hoople) style."
As Fixmer took the ice before Tuesday's game he discovered his helmet was broke and had to quickly fix it before the game got underway, adding to the butterflies he already had before his first start of the season.
Fixmer worked through those small issues to deliver a stellar performance in net.
"What was going through my head was I just have to make every save for my team and I can't focus on other things, like the crowd or the other players," Fixmer said of his approach.
The Cardinals open the Big Rivers Conference schedule on Thursday at Menomonie before returning home on a quick turnaround to host Antigo on Friday.