Prep Boys Hockey State: Chi-Hi earns No. 2 seed for Division 1 tournament, faces No. 3 Verona

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team earned a No. 2 seed for the Division 1 state tournament and will face No. 3 Verona on Friday at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday.

The Cardinals (23-4) advanced to state for the first time since 1999 with a 2-1 victory over Hudson on Saturday in the sectional finals in Wisconsin Rapids.

Verona (23-4) defeated Madison Edgewood 5-2 on Saturday to advance to state for the third season in a row.

Green Bay Notre Dame (24-1-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 4 University School of Milwaukee (19-6-1) in the first game of the session at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Chi-Hi/Verona matchup to follow.

No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs faces No. 4 Rice Lake in the first Division 2 matchup on Thursday at 10 a.m. with No. 2 Northland Pines vs No. 3 Somerset to follow.

Middleton earned the top seed in the state girls tournament and faces No. 4 Beloit Memorial with the No. 2 Appleton Xavier vs No. 3 Hudson matchup to follow for the 4 p.m. session on Thursday.

All semifinal winners advance to Saturday's state championship games.

