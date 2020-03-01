Prep Boys Hockey State: Chi-Hi earns No. 2 seed for Division 1 tournament, faces No. 3 Verona

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team earned a No. 2 seed for the Division 1 state tournament and will face No. 3 Verona on Friday at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday.
The Cardinals (23-4) advanced to state for the first time since 1999 with a 2-1 victory over Hudson on Saturday in the sectional finals in Wisconsin Rapids.
Verona (23-4) defeated Madison Edgewood 5-2 on Saturday to advance to state for the third season in a row.
Green Bay Notre Dame (24-1-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 4 University School of Milwaukee (19-6-1) in the first game of the session at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Chi-Hi/Verona matchup to follow.
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs faces No. 4 Rice Lake in the first Division 2 matchup on Thursday at 10 a.m. with No. 2 Northland Pines vs No. 3 Somerset to follow.
Middleton earned the top seed in the state girls tournament and faces No. 4 Beloit Memorial with the No. 2 Appleton Xavier vs No. 3 Hudson matchup to follow for the 4 p.m. session on Thursday.
All semifinal winners advance to Saturday's state championship games.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team has knocked on the door of the state tourname…
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi's Blake Trippler holds up the sectional championship plaque after Saturday's win.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Lindstrom (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Brady Fixmer (11)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Blake Trippler (14)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Lindstrom (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Lindstrom (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Carsten Reeg (25)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
AJ Schemenauer (27), Bridger Fixmer (1)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Sawyer Bowe (8)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Nick Carlson (15)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Bridger Fixmer (1)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Frenette (7)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
AJ Schemenauer (27)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Bridger Fixmer (1)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Sawyer Bowe (8), Isaac Lindstrom (2), Isaac Frenette (7), Carsten Reeg (25), Bridger Fixmer (1) and Blake Trippler (14)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Blake Trippler (14)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Nick Carlson (15)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Ben Carlson (19)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Frenette (7)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Lindstrom (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Blake Trippler (14)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Nick Carlson (15)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Isaac Frenette (7)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi celebrates after Cole Bowe's goal.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi celebrates after Cole Bowe's goal.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Bridger Fixmer (1)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Tyler Bohland (23)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi celebrates after defeating Hudson.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team celebrates after defeating Hudson for a Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi celebrates after defeating Hudson.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi celebrates after defeating Hudson.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Zach LeMay (35), Sawyer Bowe (8)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Chi-Hi holds up its sectional championship plaque.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Blake Trippler (14) holds up the sectional championship plaque.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Blake Trippler (14) holds up the sectional championship plaque.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
Brady Fixmer (11)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Hudson in Wisconsin Rapids 2-29-20
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team and student section celebrates after an Isaac Frenette goal against Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids.
BRANDON BERG
