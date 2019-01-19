A three-goal second period helped the Sun Prairie boys hockey team beat Chi-Hi 4-2 on Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
State-ranked Sun Prairie scored the first three goals of the period before Chi-Hi's Jack Schimmel cut the gap to two on a goal with fewer than two minutes left.
But that would be as close as the home team would get after a scoreless third period full of penalties with the two teams combined for seven infractions, leading to plenty of power-play time for both teams but no additional goals.
Chi-Hi opened the scoring in the first period when Blake Trippler lit the lamp at the 10-minute, 36-second mark on an assist from Aiden McCauley and Isaac Lindstrom. Benett Halbleib scored with 19 seconds left in the first period for Sun Prairie to send the game into the first intermission tied at one.
Kaden Brunson, Kyle Hagerman and Halbleib scored in the second for Sun Prairie with Brunson and Hagerman's goal coming on the power play.
"Obviously it was a detrimental second period for us," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "We knew coming in they had a 40 percent power-play clip and we talked about staying out of the box. Our goal is to take four penalties a game, that was probably too many for a team like this."
Chi-Hi committed six penalties, including a five-minute major in the third period.
"At times we could skate with them but right now we're a one-line team and its evident that we have to figure something different out for the future here because what we're doing isn't working offensively," Parker said.
Bridger Fixmer stopped 28 shots in goal for Chi-Hi.
He's a freshman
Fixmer appeared in his fourth game of the season, his first since picking up his first varsity win in goal in Chi-Hi's 3-1 win over Tomah/Sparta on Dec. 20.
The freshman had a solid game against Sun Prairie, a team ranked fourth in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state boys poll.
"He was making saves that freshman goalies...besides Jaden (Hoople)...he was making some incredible saves out there and the boys clapped for him at the end of the game," Parker said. "He played well enough for us to win the game but it was a good effort by him. We needed a team effort and we're still working on that."
Honoring the first
Members of the 1987-88 Chi-Hi boys hockey team and coach Parker were honored during the first intermission.
The 1987-88 team was the first in school history to advance to the state tournament, compiling a 17-6-1 record along the way. Players from the team in attendance were introduced to the crowd, as was Parker who was also presented with an award honoring his commitment to the program. Parker is in his 32nd year as head coach of the program and 33rd overall with Chi-Hi.
"I appreciate it," Parker said. "I'm sure the players do too and it's just really a nice bunch of guys. I'm seeing some of them for the first time since 1988. It's great, it's wonderful and I'm very blessed."
For more from Saturday's celebration, see Tuesday's edition of The Herald.
Back to the Big Rivers
Chi-Hi returns to league action on Tuesday at Rice Lake.
The Cardinals are tied with Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial for second in the Big Rivers standings with a 6-2 league record, one half game behind Eau Claire North at 6-1.
