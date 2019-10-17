Brunke found the back of the net at 83 minutes and 11 seconds, the first goal for a Chi-Hi team that had plenty of chances throughout the contest. The Cardinals (2-12-2, 2-8-2) had opportunities that went wide, high or into the arms of Menomonie goalkeeper Jonathan Fenton.
But the team worked for a good look in the closing minutes as the sophomore midfielder buried the opportunity, helping to send his team to its second victory in a week.
"We're starting to see them put the things together," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of his team's improvement. "We're starting to do the things that we're working on a lot. Our defense is obviously still solid but our young midfielders are really coming along and they're starting to take roles."
"We give all the credit in the world today to Landon Brunke for finishing that goal. He saw a weakness in the middle of the game, made an adjustment and just kept attacking it and eventually we were able to take advantage of it."
The Cardinals and Mustangs played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 24 and looked like they might be heading to another tie.
Chi-Hi picked up its first win on Oct. 10 when Brunke scored the lone goal in a 1-0 shutout of Eau Claire North, a recipe for success that worked again on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Ryan Krumenauer made five saves in goal while also thwarting several rushes from the Mustangs with aggressive plays to corral the ball before Menomonie (4-14-3, 1-10-1) could get a shot off.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"The underclassmen have stepped up," Krumenauer said. "We told them that they needed to step up and at first they took that as they were nervous and then eventually they stepped up and did their job and us seniors got to help them through that."
Chi-Hi tied with Eau Claire North and Menomonie in their initial meetings of the season, but improved on those efforts the second time around to grab victories and lock up fifth place in the conference standings for the season.
Fenton made 10 saves in net as he kept his team in it until Brunke finally found a path past the junior keeper.
"The last couple weeks they've been working hard," Ali said of the team. "Their effort level during games has been right there. They're not quitting or anything like that and you've got to give credit to Menomonie. They've got some solid players. Their goalkeeper is fantastic and really kept them in this game for a long time."
Thursday's contest was Chi-Hi's final home game and also senior night for Collin Albright, Sean Irvine, Caden Miller, Tyes Vokovan, Owen Gehl, Austin Ausman and Krumenauer. Those veterans have been tasked with helping to get a young Chi-Hi team up to speed in its first season under Ali.
"They'll be able to remember that for the rest of their lives," Ali said of the senior night win. "I know it's been a tough season. It's been a tough couple seasons for our seniors who've been here through last year and this year but the fact they stuck around and continuing to help the younger kids grow by showing an example of keeping the fight up and keeping going, because this is what they love to do all the credit to them as well. I'm just so happy they can walk off this home field one more time with a W."
As the team closes the regular season at New Richmond on Saturday before playing at Hudson in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday, the Cardinals have shown improvement — something that was the primary goal of the season for Ali.
"It's wonderful and crazy," Krumenauer said of the home finale win. "Scoring that goal there and then seeing the crowd go off and being one of the seniors here that gets to get the final win on Dorais is an amazing feeling."
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!