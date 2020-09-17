Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi starts strong in home loss to River Falls

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team did something Thursday it didn't do all of last season — lead at halftime.
But the Cardinals would be dealt a harsh lesson as River Falls exploded for five goals in a 5-1 victory for the Wildcats at Dorais Field.
Freshman Ethan Faschingbauer opened the scoring for the Cardinals with the team's first goal of the game and season in the first half, helping the Cardinals take a 1-0 lead into the break. But coming out of halftime the Wildcats cranked up the intensity and Chi-Hi struggled to match it. River Falls scored all five of its goals in the final 45 minutes of the game, following up a 4-0 win by the Wildcats in the season opener between the two teams on Tuesday.
"River Falls came out hard in the second half and we didn't match their intensity right away," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said. "We finally woke up later and started holding our own a little bit better but we're still figuring this system out at a varsity level pace. I don't like seeing us get five put on us in a half but when think about what they're going to learn from it, how we're going to break those presses and things like that, we're going to get there."
Goals were hard to come by for the Cardinals a season ago but Ali said getting one in the first half was a big boost and joked the team might have more total shots on goal in its first week than the team had all of last season, which is a testament to the improvement of the team.
"We're going to build off that," Ali said. "We didn't go into halftime last year with any leads. All of our goals in our wins came in the second half late and we went into some games tied at halftime and we lost those ones or finished in ties. This is the first time we took a lead into half. We've got to learn how to finish."
Steel Brooke made six saves in goal as River Falls outshot Chi-Hi by a 20-5 margin.
Chi-Hi jumps into nonconference competition on Saturday at Tomah before two games next week against perennial league heavyweight Hudson, the first coming at home on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are playing short handed to start the year with players in COVID-19 related contact tracing quarantine protocol but Ali said the team isn't using that as an excuse and said the team is adopting a 'next man up' mentality.
"It's easy to make the excuses that we're missing key starters because of contact tracing," Ali said. "We're not going take that as an excuse. We're doing next man up and the boys are working really hard. I don't think anybody expected them on Tuesday to play the way they did when we found out last minute how many people we were missing and based on how Tuesday went I don't think anybody expected them to go into halftime with a lead except for us.
"While the scoreline might say one thing, I know by the way things went things are completely different on the field and those things will be corrected and we'll be fine."
River Falls at Chi-Hi boys soccer 9-17-20
