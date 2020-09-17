Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi starts strong in home loss to River Falls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team did something Thursday it didn't do all of last season — lead at halftime.

But the Cardinals would be dealt a harsh lesson as River Falls exploded for five goals in a 5-1 victory for the Wildcats at Dorais Field.

Freshman Ethan Faschingbauer opened the scoring for the Cardinals with the team's first goal of the game and season in the first half, helping the Cardinals take a 1-0 lead into the break. But coming out of halftime the Wildcats cranked up the intensity and Chi-Hi struggled to match it. River Falls scored all five of its goals in the final 45 minutes of the game, following up a 4-0 win by the Wildcats in the season opener between the two teams on Tuesday.

"River Falls came out hard in the second half and we didn't match their intensity right away," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said. "We finally woke up later and started holding our own a little bit better but we're still figuring this system out at a varsity level pace. I don't like seeing us get five put on us in a half but when think about what they're going to learn from it, how we're going to break those presses and things like that, we're going to get there."