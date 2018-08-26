Filling roles left behind by a large senior class doesn’t happen seamlessly.
It takes time, something the Chi-Hi boys soccer team understands with their 2018 season underway.
That is why the team’s motto for the season is “GROW” which stands for “gaining respect over wins.”
“The idea is to gain the respect to be one of those better teams that nobody wants to play,” Chi-Hi coach Justin Engum said, “but at the same time not worrying about the wins. If we don’t get the wins, it’s alright. We want to be the team that is respected.”
The inexperience showed as the Cardinals opened the season with a 7-0 defeat to Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, which Engum attributed to a low number of returning varsity members and individuals being placed into leadership roles they are still getting accustomed to.
“I’ve always tried to concentrate developing the players that could fill in and hopefully they are ready to go,” Engum said. “But when you are trying to replace 13 seniors and have them all ready to go it’s a little bit hard, especially when we have some freshman on the (varsity) roster and sophomores and juniors that probably didn’t think they were going to be on the roster or relied upon to be a pillar and hold the team together.”
Chi-Hi lost 13 seniors from last season’s roster that finished fourth in the conference race. Among the departed individuals were 2017 first-team all-conference members Jordan Faschingbauer and Cole Oliver and honorable mention recipients Lucas Connolly and Eric Ottevaere.
Engum said the 2018 team returns seven varsity players creating a lineup with many individuals seeing their first varsity minutes.
“They’ll get used to (the varsity level),” he said of the first year varsity players. “The pace of the game, the physicality that will all come as they get playing time.”
Junior Collin Albright and senior Loren Beaudette are the top two returning goal scorers for the Cardinals. Albright was the only non-senior starter on last year’s squad. Engum said the leadership provided by seniors Nick and Tom Rothbauer will be important for this team to get up to speed.
Inexperience is a theme for this year’s Cardinals team, but Engum is determined to build the right way, focusing on the development of each player to create a balanced and talented team.
“If I wanted to I could just have this team play long ball and us try to win a couple games here and there, but in reality I don’t want to do that,” Engum said. “I want to build a team that eventually can be a championship team, so that’s how I look at it.”
The Cardinals begins Big Rivers Conference play on Tuesday when they host Rice Lake at 7 p.m. at Dorais Field. Then on Thursday they host last year’s conference winner Eau Claire Memorial.
In late September the Cardinals face a challenging stretch of road games. It begins at Rice Lake on Sept. 20 and includes trips to Eau Claire Memorial and nonconference road battles with Stevens Point and Wausau East before returning home to take on River Falls on Oct. 2.
Chi-Hi also has nonconference games against Wausau West and New Richmond in October.
While Engum feels the wins will eventually come as the less experience player gain more playing time, he said the main goal for this season is to continue to build towards a top contender and gain the respect of their opponents. He said this type of attitude, rather than a win at all costs mantra, will benefit the Chi-Hi program in the long run.
“We could just send the ball to our best player and call it a day, but that’s not really what we want to do because you can’t win the big games when you are playing one player all the time,” Engum said. “We’re going to try to get everyone up to speed and everyone playing the correct way so we can win big games no matter what.
“There is a lot of heart out here (on the team), they have to show it and they’re going to show it. They might not feel like they are going to win too many games this year, but they are. We’ll come around.”
