Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi's Brunke, Sarauer, Brooke earn All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Three Chi-Hi seniors have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021 season.
Landon Brunke, Ethan Sarauer and Steel Brooke have been chosen as a part of the second team for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi senior Mitchell Romundstad was selected to the team as an honorable mention.
Eau Claire Memorial senior Jared Nunez and Hudson junoir Darren Chukel were selected as the Big Rivers Conference Co-Players of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Jared Nunez, Eau Claire Memorial; Harry Ross, Hudson; Jovani Perez-Sanchez, New Richmond; Jake Engebritson, Rice Lake; Zack Nye, River Falls; Darren Chukel, Hudson; Ben Zumwalt, Eau Claire Memorial; Miles Longsdorf, River Falls; Mason Sherman, Eau Claire Memorial; Brett Hauser, Hudson; Lucas Biederman (Goalkeeper), Hudson.
Second Team—Jack Burmood, New Richmond; Landon Brunke, Chi-Hi; Noah Bekemeyer, Hudson; Elliot Auderieth, River Falls; Cole Piltz, Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Sarauer, Chi-Hi; Cohan Hare, New Richmond; Gabe Tronnier, Menomonie; Cocnnor Neuser, Eau Claire North; Liam Junker, Eau Claire Memorial; Steel Brooke (goalkeeper), Chi-Hi.
Honorable Mention—Aaron Sparling, Hudson; Alex Ewig, Hudson; Forest Grenier, Rice Lake; Abdellah Chekouri, Rice Lake; Daken Welch, Eau Claire Memorial; Andrew Blattner, New Richmond: Elliott Soldberg, Eau Claire North; Isaac Blomquist, Menomonie; Mitchell Romundstad, Chi-Hi; Isaac Carns, River Falls; Yahir Sanchez (goalkeeper), Rice Lake.
Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek, Jake Nesterick, Lucas Smith and Michael Karlen were each chosen to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's all-region team on Tuesday, leading a strong contingent of Chippewa County players.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team started its title defense with the first day of practice on Monday as the winter sports season kicks off around the state for boys and girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics.
The Gilman football team cut a 22-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to one in the final minute before the Pirates were denied on a two-point conversion attempt in a 29-28 defeat to Wausau Newman on Friday evening in the eight-man playoff semifinals at Oriole Park.