Prep Soccer | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Boys Soccer: Chi-Hi's Brunke, Sarauer, Brooke earn All-Big Rivers Conference second team

Three Chi-Hi seniors have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021 season.

Landon Brunke, Ethan Sarauer and Steel Brooke have been chosen as a part of the second team for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi senior Mitchell Romundstad was selected to the team as an honorable mention.

Eau Claire Memorial senior Jared Nunez and Hudson junoir Darren Chukel were selected as the Big Rivers Conference Co-Players of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Jared Nunez, Eau Claire Memorial; Harry Ross, Hudson; Jovani Perez-Sanchez, New Richmond; Jake Engebritson, Rice Lake; Zack Nye, River Falls; Darren Chukel, Hudson; Ben Zumwalt, Eau Claire Memorial; Miles Longsdorf, River Falls; Mason Sherman, Eau Claire Memorial; Brett Hauser, Hudson; Lucas Biederman (Goalkeeper), Hudson.

Second Team—Jack Burmood, New Richmond; Landon Brunke, Chi-Hi; Noah Bekemeyer, Hudson; Elliot Auderieth, River Falls; Cole Piltz, Eau Claire Memorial; Ethan Sarauer, Chi-Hi; Cohan Hare, New Richmond; Gabe Tronnier, Menomonie; Cocnnor Neuser, Eau Claire North; Liam Junker, Eau Claire Memorial; Steel Brooke (goalkeeper), Chi-Hi.

Honorable Mention—Aaron Sparling, Hudson; Alex Ewig, Hudson; Forest Grenier, Rice Lake; Abdellah Chekouri, Rice Lake; Daken Welch, Eau Claire Memorial; Andrew Blattner, New Richmond: Elliott Soldberg, Eau Claire North; Isaac Blomquist, Menomonie; Mitchell Romundstad, Chi-Hi; Isaac Carns, River Falls; Yahir Sanchez (goalkeeper), Rice Lake.

Co-Players of the Year—Jared Nunez, Eau Claire Memorial and Darren Chukel, Hudson.

