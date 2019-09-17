Both teams had plenty of chances to find the net to notch their first league victories, but defense and sturdy play in goal won out.
"It helps that our young players are starting to grow into their own," Ali said. "We're seeing some of them actually start to take over a bit, the way we prefer them to. But when you start a year where more than half of your team is freshmen and sophomores going against all these rosters of juniors and seniors, that's going to happen. We're going to have rough stretches as we learn to play against them.
Chi-Hi (0-6-1, 0-2-1) was outscored by a 24-0 margin in defeats to Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau West, Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial to start the season but have been better recently.
Tuesday's performance was another solid effort defensively, marking the third game in a row for the Cardinals decided by a goal or fewer.
"They're holding their own, they're under duress quite a bit all season but they're coming along. They're maturing pretty quickly," Ali said. "I'm really happy with the way they are developing."
The defense was under fire late as the Huskies cranked up the pressure on offense to put some shot on net but sophomore goalkeeper Steel Brooke was up to the task to keep the game scoreless.
Chi-Hi is still searching for a spark offensively. The Cardinals have just two goals thus far — one apiece from Jordan Simonson and Landon Brunke — and Ali is looking for his offense to start making the same strides the defense is but feels the team is getting more chances to do so.
"We've got to find an energy level," Ali said. "I know these guys have another gear we can play at and we've just got to find it. That's on me to get them motivated to get there but the thing that I've seen most from them that is great is the movement and the tactical movements from them is increasing as we move on."
The Cardinals were without several starters on Tuesday due to injury and for Ali, a Chi-Hi alum that took over the program this season after serving as an assistant coach, his sights are set on the long term.
"(It's) my alma mater and I'm really happy to be here," Ali said. "We knew that it's going to take time to take it over and turn it around a little bit. But we do see light at the end of the tunnel but it might take longer than some people might hope because we're going to be a really young program for the next couple years.
"We don't have a lot of upperclassmen in the program and we have a lot of underclassmen and a lot of young kids coming in. But I see a lot of potential coming in."
Chi-Hi is back in action on Thursday at home against Hudson.
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North 9-17-19
