Prep Boys Soccer: Early goals set tone for Chi-Hi in shutout victory over Menomonie

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team felt a bit snake bit entering this week.
But that has changes as the Cardinals earned their second win in three days Thursday, scoring four goals in the first half in a 4-0 shutout victory over Menomonie at Dorais Field.
Mitchell Romundstad scored twice for Chi-Hi (2-4-1, 2-2-0) while Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Sarauer added goals of their own as the Cards scored all four goals in the first 21 minutes and 55 seconds of the contest.
“It was nice to see," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said of the early goals. "One of the big things that we’ve been talking about is I feel like up until this week we’ve been one of the most unlucky teams in the state with we’ve been getting opportunities to score and we just haven’t been able to put it in the net.”
The Cardinals didn't have to wait long for their first goal as Romundstad beat Menomonie goalkeeper Stephen Doran with a kick of a corner kicker from Landon Brunke less than two minutes into the contest. Less than a minute later Gubgnit Mason joined in on the scoring with his blast from out front of the net to double the lead less than three minutes in.
Ten minutes later Ethan Sarauer added a goal before Romundstad scored again just shy of the 22-minute mark off another corner, giving the Cardinals a significant early cushion as they cruised to the win.
“That’s the spark that we’ve been looking for," Ali said. "I think putting the goals that we’ve been able to put in this week just gives the boys confidence we can score goals and we can score them in bunches, which means no matter who we’re playing we’re not out of it.”
Brunke assisted on two goals while Ethan Faschingbauer had one assist as Chi-Hi built upon its first win of the season, a 5-1 triumph at Eau Claire North on Tuesday. The Cardinals scored three of their five goals in the first half in taking a 3-0 halftime lead against the Huskies as a part of a strong offensive week. Goals were hard to come by early on in the season for the Cardinals, including last week when the team was shutout by Rice Lake (5-0) and Wausau West (3-0) despite putting close to 40 shots on net without a single one finding the back.
“It was nice to have that week were we were finally able to finish a little bit," Ali said.
Chi-Hi played to a scoreless tie with Onalaska on Aug. 24 before being edged by Wisconsin Rapids 2-1 on Aug. 26, both winnable games with a little more offense according to Ali. The Cardinals were shut out by Hudson 4-0 to start Big Rivers play on Sept. 2 and despite a few games with several goals against, Ali has felt good about how his team's defense anchored by goalkeeper Steel Brooke has played so far.
“I think defensively we’ve been solid all season long," Ali said. "Structurally they know where to be. Do we make some mistakes? Of course we do, everybody does. But for the most part our defense has been solid and the one thing that’s been keeping us back is our finishing and you could see it in the boys’ demeanor a little bit (thinking) ‘Is this ever going to end? Are we going to get some goals here?’”
After a sluggish start, the Mustangs (1-5-0, 0-3-0) were able to put more shots on net in the second half but unable to beat Brooke for a goal.
“First half we were not doing anything to purposely possess," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank. "In the second half we were much more intentional about where we passed, where we were finding each other and making offense on purpose instead of just kicking and running after it like we were doing in the first half.”
Chi-Hi honored its senior class of Brooke, Brunke, Mason Bruhn, Jordan Simonson, Sarauer, Romundstad and manager Cameron Hagen during halftime of Tuesday's win. Ali credited those seniors with buying into what the coach wanted as he sought to turn the program around and credited them for the improvement the Cardinals have shown over the past few seasons.
The Cardinals hit the road for a pair of Big Rivers games next week, playing at New Richmond (Tuesday) and Eau Claire Memorial (Thursday).
“My guys are confident," Ali said. "They’re not afraid of anybody that we’re going to face and granted we know we’ve got some good teams ahead of us and there’s going to be some tough battles but they’re looking forward to the test and see if we can surprise some people.”