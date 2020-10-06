Prep Boys Soccer: Four different players score Chi-Hi beats Menomonie for first win of season

Mason scored ten minutes into the second half and Trowbridge gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game in the 69th minute with an unassisted goal. Acierto pushed the Chi-Hi advantage to two at 4-2 with his goal off a deflection at 79:59.

But soon after the Mustangs would have a response as Tronnier was awarded a free kick and made the most of the opportunity by burying his boot to bring Menomonie back to a one-score game at 4-3 with less than 10 minutes left. But Trowbridge's second goal of the game came at 84:41 to help the Cardinals retake a two-goal lead and hold on for the team's first win on the year.

"Ethan's got that attacker mindset," Ali said. "Our only regret is he didn't come out sooner than last year because we would've loved to see where he would've gone from there. Just seeing him grow from last year to where he is now, if he has the ball in his feet he's looking to go towards the goal. That's his number one thing to do but he's not afraid to lay it off if he needs to and he's got the physical abilities to beat anybody on any given play."

Chi-Hi's five goals Tuesday bettered its cumulative amount (four) from its first first seven games (four). Landon Brunke assisted on the final three goals while goalkeeper Steel Brooke and Simonson had one assist each.