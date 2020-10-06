Prep Boys Soccer: Four different players score Chi-Hi beats Menomonie for first win of season

MENOMONIE — It took almost every second of the first half for the Chi-Hi boys soccer team to find the back of the net.
The Cardinals wouldn't have that problem in the second half.
The Chi-Hi came to life to the tune of five goals, four in the second half, in a 5-3 Big Rivers Conference victory over Menomonie on Tuesday.
"The message at halftime was we've just got to keep playing what we're doing and just pick up our intensity, pick up our level and we're going to start seeing goals fall," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said.
Ethan Trowbridge scored twice for the Cardinals (1-6-1, 1-6-0) while Jordan Simonson, Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Sarauer all added goals in the victory.
Clayton Fanetti, Xander Riedmann and Gabriel Tronnier all scored for Menomonie (0-6-0, 0-5-0).
The Mustangs scored just one goal entering Tuesday's matchup, but doubled up that total in the first half in racing out to an early 2-0 lead with Tronnier assisting on Fanetti and Riedmann's early goals.
Ali felt good about how his team had played early and the Cardinals simply had not turned their possessions in to goals. But that changed in the final seconds of the first half when scored an unassisted goal in the final two seconds to give Chi-Hi a boost and a goal to head into the break trailing by one at 2-1.
Mason scored ten minutes into the second half and Trowbridge gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game in the 69th minute with an unassisted goal. Acierto pushed the Chi-Hi advantage to two at 4-2 with his goal off a deflection at 79:59.
But soon after the Mustangs would have a response as Tronnier was awarded a free kick and made the most of the opportunity by burying his boot to bring Menomonie back to a one-score game at 4-3 with less than 10 minutes left. But Trowbridge's second goal of the game came at 84:41 to help the Cardinals retake a two-goal lead and hold on for the team's first win on the year.
"Ethan's got that attacker mindset," Ali said. "Our only regret is he didn't come out sooner than last year because we would've loved to see where he would've gone from there. Just seeing him grow from last year to where he is now, if he has the ball in his feet he's looking to go towards the goal. That's his number one thing to do but he's not afraid to lay it off if he needs to and he's got the physical abilities to beat anybody on any given play."
Chi-Hi's five goals Tuesday bettered its cumulative amount (four) from its first first seven games (four). Landon Brunke assisted on the final three goals while goalkeeper Steel Brooke and Simonson had one assist each.
"That's been our message the last couple days or last week or so is we need to find a goal scorer," Ali said. "If we're not going to have one dominant goal scorer then everyone has to step into that role. We've got to find feet and that's what they boys did, they found themselves in positions. They weren't selfish about it. They stepped in and passed it off to open guys and they took shots."
Brooke stopped seven shots in net.
Menomonie accomplished the same feat as its three goals were more than the team had scored in its previous five games (one).
"I just hope they continue to do what they did today," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said of her team. "We've been wanting to play a full 90 minutes of complete effort across the board from top to bottom, back to front and today we were able to do that for the full 90."
The two teams meet again on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.
"We could see it weighing on them," Ali said of the start to the season. "Just seeing all these close games not fall our way and seeing all these dinky-dunk goals go in on us here and there. That was another thing we talked about at halftime is we must be the most unluckiest team in the world with some of the goals that get scored on us. But the big thing is we can't put our heads down if we go down in the game and they didn't do that today.
"They kept fighting and came back and got a 5-3 victory."
