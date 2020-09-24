Prep Boys Soccer: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis making most of abbreviated season, pick up first victory of season

"We wanted to come out quick but we really didn't want to rush into anything or push the ball," Hughes said. "We did a little bit in the first half but we worked on that in the second half obviously. We've always beat Altoona in the past and we wanted to beat them again and we were able to do that tonight.

"Overall I thought everybody did a good job. Our runs were being made. Our passes were being played through and I'm proud of the whole team and the way we played today."

Alex Erickson stopped all the shots he faced in net including a sprawling save late in the second half to preserve the shutout.

McDonell/Regis opened the season on a tough note with a 7-1 loss to Arcadia on Sept. 15. But Cash said the team made improvements in the nine days since the defeat and put forth a much better effort in all phases of the game.

"We tweaked our personnel, we changed some guys around and that helped out," Cash said. "I thought we had a decent week of practice and it was one of those stepping stone things."

Altoona was playing in its first game of the season after starting fall sports practice later than most.