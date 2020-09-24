Prep Boys Soccer: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis making most of abbreviated season, pick up first victory of season

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys soccer team doesn't have very long.
But the Saints are making the most of the time they have, scoring their first win of the season Thursday with a 5-0 triumph over Altoona on Kell Field at Casper Park.
Logan Hughes scored twice in the second half while Calvin Rineck, Landon Walker and Matthew Kent each added goals for the Saints (1-1).
Scheduling cancellations have trimmed the season slate of games for the Saints from double digits down to five with Thursday's win marking the team's home finale for the regular season.
"It kind of goes back to being process driven and understanding those things are out of control and we can only control what we can control, which is the present moment," McDonell/Regis coach Joe Cash said of his team's focus amid the smaller schedule. "The guys have been really good. I talked to them last week in practice and I said you've got to let these changes that are coming...it's going to be a dynamic season (and) just be thankful you have it and let those things roll of your back like water off a duck's back."
It didn't take McDonell/Regis long to give the home fans something to cheer about when Rineck opened the scoring at nine minutes and 44 seconds by finding the back of the net with help from Zach Laber. The score stayed that way until the second half when Laber helped Walker with a goal in the 64th minute. Hughes scored his first goal at 73:00, followed in the final minutes by a goal from Kent with help from Charlie Radant before Hughes netted one more.
"We wanted to come out quick but we really didn't want to rush into anything or push the ball," Hughes said. "We did a little bit in the first half but we worked on that in the second half obviously. We've always beat Altoona in the past and we wanted to beat them again and we were able to do that tonight.
"Overall I thought everybody did a good job. Our runs were being made. Our passes were being played through and I'm proud of the whole team and the way we played today."
Alex Erickson stopped all the shots he faced in net including a sprawling save late in the second half to preserve the shutout.
McDonell/Regis opened the season on a tough note with a 7-1 loss to Arcadia on Sept. 15. But Cash said the team made improvements in the nine days since the defeat and put forth a much better effort in all phases of the game.
"We tweaked our personnel, we changed some guys around and that helped out," Cash said. "I thought we had a decent week of practice and it was one of those stepping stone things."
Altoona was playing in its first game of the season after starting fall sports practice later than most.
Hughes is one of five seniors on the team, joined by defenders Noah Helms, Adler Bowe, Anderson Lowry and Matthew Kent and said the veterans on the team understand part of the job in their final year of high school soccer is to help the younger players grow and improve for the coming years.
"We do have a lot of underclassmen and it's all about developing their skills," Hughes said. "As upperclassmen it's part of my job to let them know what to do, when to do it and help them out and I feel like they're learning pretty quick and they're getting used to the flow of the game."
The Saints are back in action on Tuesday at Arcadia before closing the regular season with road games at Wausau Newman (Oct. 1) and Marshfield Columbus (Oct. 6).
"We're just trying to make the most out of all of them that we have and give everything we've got," Hughes said of the remaining games.
Altoona at McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys soccer 9-24-20
