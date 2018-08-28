McDonell/Regis boys soccer team allowed three goals in under five minutes in the second half as they fell 5-0 to Barron on Tuesday at Casper Park.
Barron controlled possession for much of the game getting quality looks at the goal. The Saints held on for as long as they could before a flurry of goals pushed the Golden Bears to a big advantage about 15 minutes into the second half.
Holding a 1-0 lead over the Saints, the Golden Bears tallied goals in the 59th minute, less than two minutes later at 61:06 and finally at 63:34.
Barron put the bow on their victory with a goal in the 68th minute.
McDonell/Regis coach Joe Cash felt okay about the Saints performance the first half and felt many of the mistakes in the second half of play is something the team can correct as the season progresses.
“I thought we did alright, especially through the first half,” he said. “A lot of that stuff is simple technical ability. It’s correctable, so that’s the refreshing news.”
Barron got on the board just over 20 minutes into the game, but the Saints held serve the remainder of the half with Noah Helms playing strong defense in goal with multiple saves. Helms had the challenging task of slowing down the Barron offensive attack that continually found themselves in or near the box with quality scoring opportunities.
In his first year of starting at that position, Cash felt he held his own in what was a difficult day for the defense.
“He had a tough day, but he made the most of it,” Cash said of Helms. “Couldn’t be more proud of him, the way he played. He kept his head up. He seemed frustrated a few times, but it didn’t show in the way he played.”
The Saints are working to get healthy as a full schedule to begin the season hasn’t left much time for rest and recovery. They will have have a little bit of time off this week as the team returns to action on Saturday when they host Washburn at 1 p.m. at Casper Park.
McDonell/Regis is off to a 2-3 start this season as they try to regroup following a run to the state tournament last year. Cash feels the team is still trying to form an identity with individuals taking on new roles this season.
“Chemistry is still a work in progress,” he said. “Finding our identity as a team is still a work in progress. We still got a lot of guys that are banged up that really should be in the rotation, so hopefully we get those guys back soon.
“We’ve had some teams put some points on us. I don’t think that’s a reflection of our ability as much as it is our staying positive and playing as a team. And that will come.”
The Golden Bears provided too much for a Saints team still looking for their footing this season. Cash said a lot of what he saw from the Saints can be fixed, but that will take some time. As they try to find their way this season, Cash said the results sometimes just don’t go your way and that’s just the way it is as they work through those problems.
“(We’re) just putting the pieces together,” Cash said. “Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you.”
On Tuesday that bear was golden and arrived by bus from Barron.
