It’s one thing to take a lead, it’s another to hold it.
The McDonell/Regis boys soccer team was unable to hold one-goal advantages on three separate occasions as they battled to a 3-3 draw with Arcadia at Casper Park on Thursday.
“I’m proud of the boys, we didn’t get the result we wanted or we thought we deserved today but credit to Arcadia,” McDonell/Regis coach Joe Cash said. “They kept fighting back.”
The Saints and Arcadia played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 4 that ended at the half due to weather.
McDonell/Regis took what appeared could be a decisive lead in the 73rd minute as Evan Cook tallied his second goal of the game after getting past a charging goalie and a crowd of defenders.
Just over two minutes later Bill Breska scored his second goal for Arcadia following a deflected save by Saints’ goalie Noah Helms.
Both teams were unable to grab a late goal and a win in the final 15 minutes.
“I’m not going to fault them, they got greedy,” Cash said of his team. “It’s more of a game management thing. We need to do a better job of realizing when we’re in that situation (with a lead). On the same token, the hunger is good. It’s hard to get terribly upset about them being hungry for more goals.”
The Saints notched an early one-goal advantage with some aggressive offense three minutes in when John Farrow connected on a long shot attempt from well beyond the goal box.
McDonell/Regis didn’t hold onto the lead long as the Raiders tied the score on a corner kick in the 10th minute.
Cook broke away from the pack 28 minutes into the game and pushed the past the goalie for his first goal of the game to the give the Saints a 2-1 lead that they held into the second half.
“I know when he’s on the field I don’t have any doubt that’s he’s going to leave it out on the field every time,” Cash said of Cook. “His energy level is broken, it’s off the charts. Nine times out of 10 it’s just hustle from him. It’s produces for us.”
In the 62nd minute Arcadia’s Breska tied the score at two apiece.
The Saints have two regular season games remaining this season. They travel to Three Lakes on Saturday before matchup with Altoona in Eau Claire on Monday.
With the playoffs just around the corner Cash said the team has changed their mentality. They are approaching every game from here on out as an elimination game hoping the increased focus will help the team when the season is actually on the line.
“At this time we’re in a playoff mindset, so it’s one game at a time even though we’re not in playoffs now these are playoff reps for us.” Cash said. “Every game is chance to get better.”
