Even though the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team is coming off of a state tournament appearance last season, this is a new team that is still finding their identity.
The Saints, a 2017 Division 4 state qualifier, are looking to build team chemistry as players fill new roles on the 2018 squad.
“New season, new team entirely really. Right now we’re just trying to find our identity as a team and build on our experience day-by-day,” McDonell/Regis coach Joe Cash said.
The Saints return five players who started in the state semifinal game, which leaves plenty of roles to fill from departed seniors.
“We’re still learning who’s who,” Cash said. “There has been a lot of guys step up and take that (leadership) role. By no means am I displeased so far, but I don’t think we’ve really identified the true alphas yet.”
Cash said the back line of the defense should be strong with individuals who have played roles previously returning, including Daniel Van Dyke and Trent Witkowski. Gavin Bowe returns this season and Cash thinks he will take on a leadership position. John and Bill Wampler are the highest returning goal scorers from last season with John tallying six goals and Bill five. Noah Helms transitions into the starters role in the net this year and Cash believes he will be a real asset to the team.
Cash now enters his second season as head coach. In last year’s run to the state tournament in his first year leading the team, Cash said the process was a great learning experience. Last season Cash said their was unfamiliarity when he first took over and the preparation for this season is different. The unfamiliarity with the Saints’ roster is no longer there.
“I think the biggest thing last season I came into a situation that was dynamic, their coach had left the first game in, so I didn’t really know anyone,” Cash said. “I think going forward that is the biggest asset for me. I know most of these guys now. As far as what I learned it was like taking knowledge from a fire hydrant, honestly. It was my first year as a high school coach, so I’d say pretty much everything was a learning experience.”
The Saints are ranked ninth in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 poll and have started the season 2-2.
The Saints began this season with a split during a triangular in Amery, losing to the the Warriors and taking down Unity. They earned a 5-0 shutout over Spooner on Thursday and lost against Three Lakes on Saturday.
The team resumes play on Tuesday when they host Barron before welcoming in Washburn for another home game on Thursday. The Saints have six total home games remaining on the season, including a Sept. 11 matchup against Altoona and a battle with Marshfield Columbus on Sept. 14.
Cash knows the team has the skill level to find similar success to last year, but he knows how much they accomplish this season will come down to more than just that. The team’s ability to forge unity on the field and create a team identity will go much farther in determining the Saints’ success in 2018.
“We have a lot of strengths technically and tactically,” Cash said. “But if we can’t employ those things as a team, that team chemistry and have that drive to find a way, until we can do that none of the other stuff really matters.”
