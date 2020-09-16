Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Chi-Hi eager to show improvement on the pitch

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team is building.
The Cardinals are in their second season under coach Al Ali, and the program just nine years removed from a trip to the Division 1 state tournament is taking steps toward being more competitive on a nightly basis in the Big Rivers Conference.
“You can see the growth in the way that we’re wanting to play,” Ali said. “We’re still in the process of rebuilding the program, and we’re not going to be world beaters this year but we think we’ll be more competitive with the upper half of the conference than we have been in past years.”
Chi-Hi finished 2-14-2 a season ago but picked up both victories down the stretch, including a 1-0 victory over Menomonie in its home finale. Ali said that strong close to the season has carried through in how his team has worked to improve in the offseason.
“I think it helped a lot. I think they saw that they started growing, that they were competing more,” Ali said. “They had the drive that they wanted to start competing more with the upper groups, and so they starting putting the work in in the offseason. They started organizing themselves all summer long and now that they’re a year in they knew what we were trying to do here so they started working on that stuff on their own.”
Chi-Hi returns many key players from last year, led by second team all-Big Rivers Conference center back Kyle Siddons. All-conference honorable mention Landon Brunke scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the team’s starting center mid while Jordan Simonson registered three goals and an assist as a starting forward.
Goalkeeper Steel Brooke made 100 saves a season ago to give the Cardinals a steady presence in net.
Freshmen Gubgnit Mason, Ethan Faschingbauer and Colby Stoll are expected to make an impact with the team this fall to add in with a group of players that have seen their confidence and ability grow over the last year plus.
Perennial league heavyweights Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will not be playing this fall, and Chi-Hi starts the season against River Falls and Hudson, two squads expected to battle atop the league standings. It gives the Cardinals an early chance to see where they stack up.
“The next two weeks are definitely going to tell us where we stand in my opinion with the rest of the conference,” Ali said. “I think we can hold our own pretty well with anyone we’re going to play this year, and it’s just going to be a matter of putting everything together. But the nice thing is we might jump two feet in right away, but it’s going to give us a lot of time to correct those issues before playoffs start.”
Chi-Hi will also play Rice Lake and Menomonie later in the year in league play along with nonconference games against Tomah (Sept. 19), New Richmond (Oct. 13 and Oct. 17) and Arcadia (Oct. 15).
“I’m looking for them to be a team that’s going to fight for all 90 minutes,” Ali said. “I don’t care what the score is going to say at the end of the night, as long as they fought through the whole thing. And then the other thing I’m looking for them to show is that everything we’re working toward, they continue it when we hit pressure. We had our intersquad scrimmage, and it’s real easy to keep with what we’re doing when we’re not under a lot of pressure and we’re able to take our time.
“But this week is really going to throw them into the fire. If they can keep doing it when we’re going full speed and teams are at the same level as us, that’s really what we’re going to be looking at.”
Chi-Hi opened the season at River Falls on Tuesday, will host the Wildcats on Thursday and Ali’s team is eager to show how much it has improved from last year.
“I think it’s just important to know all they want to do is play,” Ali said. “They work hard, they do this all year long. They organize themselves — whether it’s going through indoor (season), (Chippewa) Strikers — we’ve got kids, the growth they’re putting together.
“It’s a solid group, and they’re going to fight for each other and we’re just really excited for them to take that next step this year.”
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer 10-17-19
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!