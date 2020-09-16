Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Chi-Hi eager to show improvement on the pitch

Goalkeeper Steel Brooke made 100 saves a season ago to give the Cardinals a steady presence in net.

Freshmen Gubgnit Mason, Ethan Faschingbauer and Colby Stoll are expected to make an impact with the team this fall to add in with a group of players that have seen their confidence and ability grow over the last year plus.

Perennial league heavyweights Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will not be playing this fall, and Chi-Hi starts the season against River Falls and Hudson, two squads expected to battle atop the league standings. It gives the Cardinals an early chance to see where they stack up.

“The next two weeks are definitely going to tell us where we stand in my opinion with the rest of the conference,” Ali said. “I think we can hold our own pretty well with anyone we’re going to play this year, and it’s just going to be a matter of putting everything together. But the nice thing is we might jump two feet in right away, but it’s going to give us a lot of time to correct those issues before playoffs start.”

Chi-Hi will also play Rice Lake and Menomonie later in the year in league play along with nonconference games against Tomah (Sept. 19), New Richmond (Oct. 13 and Oct. 17) and Arcadia (Oct. 15).