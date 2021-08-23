Prep Boys Soccer Preview: More experienced Chi-Hi squad shooting for more victories

The Chi-Hi boys soccer team is motivated to return the program to prominence.
The Cardinals bring back a strong contingent of experienced players determined to gain more victories this fall for third-year coach Al Ali.
Chi-Hi put together a two-win campaign in 2020, sweeping both meetings with Menomonie during a trimmed-down schedule.
“I think a lot of the returning guys are definitely not happy with the way last year went when it came to how some of the records finished and stuff like that,” Ali said. “Granted they got to take some of that with a grain of salt with it being a COVID year, they seem to forget we started last year with the four toughest games of the year right off the bat and we had five starters out into quarantine for that … bad luck on our end. But their mind is in the right spot.
“They definitely want to take a step forward, and the senior class definitely wants to change the narrative (of the program).”
Senior goalkeeper Steel Brooke made 120 saves in net last year, and his coach believes Brooke to be the best netminder in the Big Rivers Conference. Seniors Landon Brunke (one goal, three assists), Ethan Sarauer (four goals, one assist) and Jordan Simonson (three goals, five assists) are a big part of the team’s returning firepower. Junior Nolan Christie was second on the team with 83 key defensive stops in 2020, and fellow junior Solomon Mason had 48 stops.
Sophomore Ethan Faschingbauer scored once and assisted on two goals in his freshman campaign, fellow second-year player Gubgnit Mason had a team-high five goals last season, and sophomore Colby Stoll had 32 stops with Ali noting his versatility to play anywhere on the field.
“The program is still extremely young. When we look at it from that standpoint, is we have 11 juniors and seniors in the program combined,” Ali said. “Everybody else is sophomores and freshmen. It’s a young program but all the upperclassmen and the returning guys — we lost one starter last year — everybody coming back has been on this team for the last two to three seasons. So hopefully that experience for them starts paying off this year and really for them it’s going to be about which team shows up from day to day.”
Ali said he wants his team to show more of the resiliency and bounce back ability it displayed at times last year as the team continues to grow and improve together. Chi-Hi jumps into play this week with three nonconference games, starting Tuesday when Onalaska comes to Dorais Field. Chi-Hi welcomes Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night before the Cardinals make the trip north to Superior for a Saturday afternoon contest with the Spartans.
“The big thing is we’re going to be looking at taking those steps forward,” Ali said of the early games. “Are we not making some of the same mistakes that we did last year defensively? Is our attack going to be able to be more sustainable? We definitely showed flashes where we could hold onto the ball and outplay a lot of our opponents last year, but those came in really short flashes.
“We’re looking for more consistency out of that over the next couple of games.”
Big Rivers play opens at yearly heavyweight Hudson on Thursday, Sept. 2, before the hosting Rice Lake on Sept. 9. The Cardinals will see each Big Rivers team — including conference newcomer New Richmond — once before the second half of the league schedule is set as the top-four teams after one time around will play each other again, as will the four teams in the lower half of the conference at that point.
“The big thing is seeing improvement, but we definitely want to see some results,” Ali said. “We would like to see ourselves with the top four at the end of first round robin with the conference as we go into that.”
The Cardinals have shown improvement at points in recent years as a young team has started to come of age. This fall the team wants to turn some of those sparks into a longer burn, hoping they will lead to more victories.
“They’re just really excited to be here,” Ali said. “My senior class is just a great class to work with.”