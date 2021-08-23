Prep Boys Soccer Preview: More experienced Chi-Hi squad shooting for more victories

Sophomore Ethan Faschingbauer scored once and assisted on two goals in his freshman campaign, fellow second-year player Gubgnit Mason had a team-high five goals last season, and sophomore Colby Stoll had 32 stops with Ali noting his versatility to play anywhere on the field.

“The program is still extremely young. When we look at it from that standpoint, is we have 11 juniors and seniors in the program combined,” Ali said. “Everybody else is sophomores and freshmen. It’s a young program but all the upperclassmen and the returning guys — we lost one starter last year — everybody coming back has been on this team for the last two to three seasons. So hopefully that experience for them starts paying off this year and really for them it’s going to be about which team shows up from day to day.”

Ali said he wants his team to show more of the resiliency and bounce back ability it displayed at times last year as the team continues to grow and improve together. Chi-Hi jumps into play this week with three nonconference games, starting Tuesday when Onalaska comes to Dorais Field. Chi-Hi welcomes Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night before the Cardinals make the trip north to Superior for a Saturday afternoon contest with the Spartans.