Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Young McDonell/Eau Claire Regis squad building, finding early success

But the Saints have already shown the ability to compete early on the season for coach Joe Cash as the team looks to continue growing and grab some victories along the way.
“It’s an interesting season and an interesting dynamic right now,” Cash said of the team.
McDonell/Regis has just 14 players on its roster with zero seniors but still returns players from last year’s team that fell to Arcadia 5-0 in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
But with a team that also has many new faces, Cash said that means the program will be focusing on fundamentals this fall.
“It certainly doesn’t hurt things as far as getting back to the basics and training the basics,” Cash said of working with a younger team. “That never hurts any team. If there’s a silver lining, we don’t have any seniors.”
McDonell/Regis started the season with a 1-1 tie at Cumberland on Aug. 26 against a Beavers team that is also in a similar position numbers wise. The Saints lost at Baldwin-Woodvile 7-0 last Saturday but rebounded by picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday by doubling up Wausau Newman 4-2 in Eau Claire.
Without a conference to play in, the Saints are playing an independent schedule this fall that includes two matchups against teams like Arcadia, Wausau Newman and La Crosse Aquinas. The team will also be playing some of its home games at Eau Claire Regis High School as well as its familiar home of Kell Field at Casper Park.
Cash said the expectations for his team can change on a week-to-week basis as they improve, but also as they manage working through some injuries with a smaller roster.
“I think expectation management is a big part of it, because they are young and we are facing what we’re facing,” Cash said. “Growth and learning at every opportunity that we get and creating value (is important).”
The Saints hit the road Thursday to play at Arcadia before hosting Northland Pines next Tuesday. McDonell/Regis does have a home-heavy close to the regular season with six of its final eight games before the postseason in Chippewa Falls or Eau Claire.
“I really love this group, I’m excited to coach them,” Cash said. “We are young, we don’t have a lot of depth but that doesn’t change my mindset. I enjoy being around them. It’s a good group, they’ve got great chemistry and they’ve been able to keep their heads up. I’m proud of them.”