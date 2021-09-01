Prep Boys Soccer Preview: Young McDonell/Eau Claire Regis squad building, finding early success

But the Saints have already shown the ability to compete early on the season for coach Joe Cash as the team looks to continue growing and grab some victories along the way.

“It’s an interesting season and an interesting dynamic right now,” Cash said of the team.

McDonell/Regis has just 14 players on its roster with zero seniors but still returns players from last year’s team that fell to Arcadia 5-0 in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.

But with a team that also has many new faces, Cash said that means the program will be focusing on fundamentals this fall.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt things as far as getting back to the basics and training the basics,” Cash said of working with a younger team. “That never hurts any team. If there’s a silver lining, we don’t have any seniors.”

McDonell/Regis started the season with a 1-1 tie at Cumberland on Aug. 26 against a Beavers team that is also in a similar position numbers wise. The Saints lost at Baldwin-Woodvile 7-0 last Saturday but rebounded by picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday by doubling up Wausau Newman 4-2 in Eau Claire.