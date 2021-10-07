Prep Boys Soccer: Sarauer nets hat trick as Chi-Hi blanks Menomonie

MENOMONIE — Thursday was Ethan Sarauer's day.

The Chi-Hi senior forward scored a hat trick in leading the boys soccer team to a 5-0 shutout win over Menomonie.

Sarauer scored one in the first half before adding two goals after the break for the Cardinals (4-8-1, 3-6-0). JJ Bowe and Anthony Soberano found the net as well in the win.

Chi-Hi consistently created offense throughout Thursday's contest against the Mustangs (3-11-1, 0-9-0) but didn't find the net until inside the 20-minute mark on Sarauer's first goal of the game on an assist from Landon Brunke.

“It was nice to see it go throughout the game – and granted we would’ve liked to score in a big bunch to start it off – it was nice to see the opportunities kept coming and we kept capitalizing on them instead of just hitting this wall where we couldn’t finish,” Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said.

The Cardinals had a 'big bunch' of goals in their first meeting of the season with the Mustangs on Sept. 16, scoring four times in the first 21:55 of a 4-0 win. Bowe added his goal at 24:57 to help the Cards take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Sarauer scored twice in the first 16:48 of the second half before Soberano netted his first varsity goal just past the halfway mark in the second half to conclude the scoring. Gubgnit Mason, Colby Stoll and Jordan Simonson each had an assist for the Cards, who won for the second time in three games.

Chi-Hi was coming off a tough 3-2 loss to Rice Lake on Tuesday. Sarauer and Stoll each scored in the loss, a game the Cardinals were winning until the Warriors erupted for two goals in the final six-plus minutes of the contest. Bowe scored twice and Sarauer added a goal in last Saturday's 3-1 win in Arcadia against a Raiders squad ranked ninth in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 state rankings.

“He’s working to keep himself in position to score and make better runs and things like that," Ali said of Sarauer. "If people watch the film from earlier in the season and compare it to what he’s doing now, he’s putting himself in much better spots and now he’s starting to finish. So he’s starting to get comfortable in that role up there.”

Sarauer leads the team in goals but is hardly the only scoring threat for the Cardinals.

“Ethan’s our leading goal scorer on the season but we don’t really have that guy who’s like when we get here he’s demanding the ball and he’s going to put it there," Ali said. "So it’s about finding whose night it is each night and when we figure it out, give him the ball because it rotates.”

Steel Brooke stopped one shot in goal for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi owned a sizable advantage in shots against a banged-up Mustangs squad.

“They’ve definitely despite all the challenges we’ve had as a team, they continue to have heart and effort and control the controllables the best they can," Menomonie coach Meagan Frank said of her team.

Thursday marked the start of a busy stretch for the Cardinals with five games in the next nine days. The stretch to close the regular season continues Saturday with a nonconference matchup in Superior. The Cardinals earned a No. 6 seed for the Division 1 postseason and will open play at No. 3 Superior on Oct. 19 and while Saturday's matchup gives the team another opportunity to see its future foe, Ali said that isn't changing how the Cards are approaching the game.

“We’re going to go up there and we’re just going to play and we’ll take from it what we can take from it but we’re also fully aware that you can play somebody today and tomorrow they’ll be brand new," Ali said. "We’re just going to approach it the same way we’re approaching the rest of these games.”

Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North on Tuesday to close Big Rivers play before nonconference games at home against Tomah (Oct. 14) and at D.C. Everest (Oct. 15).

