EAU CLAIRE — It was a sequence that didn’t last long.
But it was long enough to take the wind out of the sails of the Chi-Hi boys soccer team.
Eau Claire North scored four times in a four-minute, 20-second stretch and that provided all the offense needed in a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Chi-Hi struck first with a goal in the fifth minute from Brady Weyandt and that lead held until near the end of the first half when the Huskies offense erupted for four goals that would be all the scoring the rest of the way.
“We had the game, the play all the way up to the second goal that happened,” Chi-Hi coach Justin Engum said. “The first goal happened and all of a sudden we got inward on ourselves. The second goal happened and we got more inward. Basically after the second goal happened the entire team mentality, everything just fell apart. We don’t struggle with physically playing the game. We struggle with mentally playing the game and it’s been all year we’ve been struggling with the mental.”
Jake Theisen opened up the scoring for the Huskies at 34:07 on a header off a corner kick to tie the game at one. Less than a minute later Eau Claire North took the lead when Alec Reiland scored off an assist from Jack Echternbach. The Huskies wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more offense as Logan Podolak netted the first of his back-to-back goals at 37:31 on an assist from Reiland. Podolak scored again 57 seconds later with a helper from Echternbach to cap the scoring flurry and stake the Huskies to a three-goal lead just a few minutes after it had trailed.
From there the score remained the same, but the Cardinals had several chances during a stretch in the second half to close the gap but were unable to cut into the deficit.
Chi-Hi started the game quickly and aggressively on offense and were rewarded with a goal when Weyandt was able to take advantage of some miscommunication from the Huskies and bury a shot in the net to stake the team to an early lead at 5:17. A little more than a minute later the Cardinals just missed another goal when a shot hit the cross bar.
“I think that Loren (Beaudette) and Collin (Albright) were able to trust each other and play well in the midfield,” Engum said of the start. “The combination of them two and then the pressure with Hayden (Pynch) and Sean (Irvine) caused trouble for the other team and then (Ethan) Crocker coming in from the wings. When you’ve got all those guys combining and connecting and playing together, believing in each other and the ball squirts through and found Brady and he was able to put it away.”
Eau Claire North defeated Chi-Hi 8-3 in the first meeting of the season on Sept. 11 at Dorais Field, a contest that had some similarities to Thursday’s game. Most notably, the Huskies put together a scoring surge to put the game out of reach, netting four goals four minutes apart to break open what was a 3-3 game at halftime.
Chi-Hi is busy next week with four games beginning Monday at Rice Lake. The Cardinals host Hudson on Tuesday in the team’s home regular season finale before playing at Menomonie on Thursday, Oct. 11 and at New Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Eau Claire North boys soccer 10-4-18
We’re writing to thank you for your activating your full access subscription including all madison.com websites, mobile apps and more. With your “full-access” subscription to the [NEWSPAPER NAME], you get everything produced by the area’s largest news team, plus even more products and servic…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.