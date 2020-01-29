It’s the toughest time of the season for swimmers.
Athletes at the peak of their training are pushing harder than ever to be at their best for the homestretch of the season.
The Chi-Hi boys swimming team is no different and as the Cardinals see the finish line of the regular season in sight, the program’s successful relay teams want to be in the conversation for Big Rivers Conference and sectional championships.
Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Cooper Porzondek and Zach Topritzhofer teamed up to take fourth place this past Saturday in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay events at the Husky Invite hosted in Eau Claire. Earlier this year the Olsons, Porzondek and Gabe Vargas were second in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay at the Santa Claus Invite hosted by Eau Claire.
The Chi-Hi program is no stranger to relay success. The Cardinals have sent at least one relay to the Division 1 state championships in Madison seven times since 2010 including last year when Porzondek, Ian Olson, Vargas and Matt Blake finished 19th in the 200 freestyle relay.
One of the most important traits for the successful relays this year is the team’s chemistry, Porzondek said. Most of the swimmers have been together since starting youth classes at the Chippewa Falls YMCA so even though they may be two or three years apart, they know what to expect from each other.
“The upperclassmen set the example and because we’re with each other 2-3 hours a night for four or five months and even through (YMCA swimming) we’re with each other 6-7 months we really get to bond and we turn into the same person,” Vargas said.
Bonding also develops through the grueling training the swimmers go through together to be ready for the important month of February, a process called tapering. The Chi-Hi swimmers opened the season by swimming 4-5,000 yards per practice, then ramped that up to more than 10,000 yards across two practices per day over the holiday break between Christmas and the new year. Right now the team is swimming 6-7,000 yards in each practice and will slowly taper that amount down to 1,500-1,600 before building back up near the end of the regular season.
“We’re working them hard, we’re really pounding them hard,” Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said. “When we get towards the conference (meet) in a couple weeks and we’ll be able to taper them back off and let those guys rebuild their bodies back and let them get those faster times.”
Vargas compares it to starting with a full gas tank, running that tank down and then tapering to build it back up to have the energy and power to finish the year strong.
“It’s the fine line between getting rested and in shape,” Vargas said. “If you taper for too long and don’t do enough yardage for too long you get out of shape.”
The team has already shown its resolve, maturity and focus while working through the absence of their head coach Olson, who recently returned to the team after a long illness. The assistant coaches, managers and swimmers all picked up additional responsibilities during their coach’s absence but remained successful.
Coach Olson rejoins the Cardinals during a key time, not just in terms of training but also of importance and competition. Chi-Hi hosts the Eau Claire Alliance on Thursday before closing the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference Championships in Menomonie on Feb. 8. Division 1 sectionals will be hosted in Hudson on Feb. 15.
“They’re going to have some great competition coming up in every meet and this is what we’ve had marked on the calendar,” coach Olson said. “I think we’re going to be ready to make some statements.”
