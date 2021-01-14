Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi rolls with constant schedule changes, wins seven events in dual victory over Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas

Krogstad said he and his fellow veterans like to make the youngsters feel comfortable and that has helped lead to strong performances across the team.

“I like to make sure the young kids have a nice environment where they can go as hard as they want and feel like they’re welcome and when they feel comfortable, they swim really good and so when they’re comfortable, they do their best," Krogstad said.

The season started later for the Cardinals compared to other programs but the team has been able to put together a competitive schedule of opponents. The team is aiming to be at its best at the most important time of the season, which is upcoming with a home dual finale on Tuesday against Eau Claire Memorial/North before competing at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Hudson. One week later the Cardinals will return to Hudson for Division 1 sectionals.

“I think that people should know that we work really hard and a lot of these kids have worked hard their whole life and they’re really, really good swimmers," Krogstad said.

Olson has been grateful for the support of the team parents and community that has allowed the winter sporting events to go on.