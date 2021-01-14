Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi rolls with constant schedule changes, wins seven events in dual victory over Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas

The Chi-Hi boys swimming team has had to roll with the changes as they've come this winter, often on a daily basis.
But like so many droplets of water that hit the Cardinals in the pool, it simply rolls off their backs.
Chi-Hi won seven varsity events on Thursday in a 97-58 nonconference dual victory over Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas at Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool. Cooper Porzondek and Ryan Beranek each played a hand in four victories as the Cardinals set many personal-best times along the way.
Thursday's dual with Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas had been moved around on the schedule a few times and at the last minute the start was moved up to allow the visitors an earlier start on their return to the Coulee Region amid the incoming winter weather. But those changes didn't allow Chi-Hi's focus to waver.
“Every day is a surprise, we get an email that something switched," Chi-Hi senior Sirach Krogstad said. "We’ve got a lot of good swimmers, a lot of young talent. A lot have been swimming (with the) club (team) and know all the different strokes and we can just put them wherever and show up.”
Porzondek won the 200-yard freestyle in one minute, 55.15 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.72 seconds while Beranek finished first individually in the 50 freestyle (25.84 seconds) by eight one hundredths of a second over Krogstad and also won the 10-lap 500 freestyle with a time of 5:21.29 as teammate Rowan Rineck came home runner-up.
Porzondek, Beranek, Rineck and Krogstad also teamed up to take first place in the first race of the night with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:58.23) and the final race by winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.81). Will Zwickel was first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.57) to continue a strong stretch of performance after a dual win against Superior on Tuesday.
Carson Sutherland (100 backstroke), Esubalew Mason (200 individual medley) and Noah Duex (100 breaststroke) were second in their respective individual events. Kolton Irwin, Duex, Mason and Sutherland teamed up to finish second in the 200 medley relay and the team of Zwickel, Duex, Irwin and Sutherland was runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Cardinals have just four upperclassmen on the roster this year with senior co-captains Porzondek and Krogstad, senior Percy Johnson and the junior Beranek. But despite that relative youth, third-year Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson has been impressed with his team's focus and business-like mentality when they hit the pool.
“It’s amazing that because they are a younger team they come in every day, they get the lane lines put in, there’s a little chit chat while they’re getting their temp checked and their questions answered for our COVID checks and then as soon as we say let’s get in the pool and go, pretty much all of the talking stops and they just work," Olson said. "It’s great to see and obviously the younger kids are learned are learning from the older ones that lead the way.”
Krogstad said he and his fellow veterans like to make the youngsters feel comfortable and that has helped lead to strong performances across the team.
“I like to make sure the young kids have a nice environment where they can go as hard as they want and feel like they’re welcome and when they feel comfortable, they swim really good and so when they’re comfortable, they do their best," Krogstad said.
The season started later for the Cardinals compared to other programs but the team has been able to put together a competitive schedule of opponents. The team is aiming to be at its best at the most important time of the season, which is upcoming with a home dual finale on Tuesday against Eau Claire Memorial/North before competing at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Hudson. One week later the Cardinals will return to Hudson for Division 1 sectionals.
“I think that people should know that we work really hard and a lot of these kids have worked hard their whole life and they’re really, really good swimmers," Krogstad said.
Olson has been grateful for the support of the team parents and community that has allowed the winter sporting events to go on.
“I look around at all not just us, all of our sports in Chippewa and I’m just seeing how much support we’re getting from everybody just wanting these kids in everything just to get out and perform and get to that normal a little bit," Olson said. "It’s just fantastic to see.”