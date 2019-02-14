The Chi-Hi boys swimming team will be in action at this Saturday's Division 1 state championships in Madison as (from left) Gabe Vargas, Cooper Porzondek, Ian Olson and Matt Blake compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay while Olson also swims in the 100 breaststroke.
Olson, Matt Blake, Cooper Porzondek and Gabe Vargas will be in action for the Cardinals as Olson competes in the 100-yard breaststroke and the quartet teams up for the 200 freestyle relay.
Olson is the lone member of the relay team with state experience. He finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke last season and said that performance as a sophomore has catapulted him into a strong junior season.
“Last year I was excited to be there,” Olson said. “My biggest goal was to make it to state so I didn’t have any goals after state. It was fun, it was an incredible atmosphere. I had fun, swam fast and moved up a place (from where he was seeded) which is always nice.”
Olson is back at state after winning a sectional championship with a time of one minute, 0.13 seconds last Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. That performance is .43 seconds off of tying Byrd’s school record from 2011, one of nine Chi-Hi records the former University of Wisconsin swimmer holds at least a piece of.
Olson enters state with high expectations and rightfully so. He is seeded eighth in the field and wants to maintain that spot or move up the standings. Each of the top-eight spots earns a place on the podium, which is a goal of his. He also wants to take away some of Byrd’s stranglehold on the record board.
“Nobody has ever broken a high school Austin Byrd record and I’d like to be the first one to break an Austin Byrd high school record,” Olson said.
Byrd reached out to Olson earlier this week to give the junior pointers and Olson said he has worked on his pullouts, under water action and his starts for Saturday’s race.
“I’ve got to take the first 50 (yards) out faster and just leave it all in Madison,” Olson said.
Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson noted that the goal-orientated Ian has called his shot twice this season — telling Eric prior to races at the University of Minnesota and sectionals that he intended on winning. He was victorious in both.
“He puts his mind to something this year and goes out and does it,” coach Olson said of Ian. “We’ll see if he knocks Austin Byrd off his podium…we’ll find out.”
The relay team advanced to state with a fifth-place finish at sectionals, timing in at 1:31.40. That time earned one of the 24 state spots, four tenths of a second better than the final advancement time. The team entered sectionals aware it was near the cutline for a possible trip to state. But after laying down a strong effort, the team was confident it would advance and after some agonizing time spent refreshing the WIAA’s website as the other times from around the state trickled in, the relay got the good news on the ride home from sectionals it would be moving on to Madison.
As the team prepares for the unique environment the Natatorium provides, Blake said focus during practice will be important.
“The main thing is just staying focused,” Blake said. “There’s less guys in the pool for practice this week so that’ll help us stay focused and to put in the yards we need and do them right.”
Porzondek said in addition to Olson, former Chi-Hi coach Nick Hora gave him some advice about what to expect come Saturday.
“He told me about how it runs, how things go and what to expect,” Porzondek said of Hora’s advice. “Obviously we expect a lot of fast teams and to get out there and do what we can to get as high of a place as we can.”
Vargas added that trusting in the team’s training is important, as well as being as ready to go as possible for the race.
“(We need to) trust in the process, carbo load, shave up before we swim and do whatever you need to do to stay healthy and swim fast on Saturday,” Vargas said.
The relay will swim in the first heat of the ninth event overall at state. Coach Olson said the team has had its eye on Madison since the opening meeting of the season last fall. He has also been impressed with how the team has kept improving at each competition throughout the season.
“They’ve always moved forward,” coach Olson said. “There hasn’t been that time where they’ve stopped getting faster and if we continue that trend on Saturday it’s going to be very exciting to see where we end up.”
