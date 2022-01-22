Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi's Beranek, Petrowski earn second-place finishes at Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Erik Petrowski and Ryan Beranek each earned runner-up finishes for the Chi-Hi boys swimming team on Saturday at the Husky Invitational hosted by the Eau Claire Alliance.

Petrowski finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.91 seconds while Beranek was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.89. Hudson's Andrew Hanson won the 50 freestyle in 21.89 while Hudson's Drew Hay was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.95.

Petrowski and Beranek also teamed up with Subie Mason and Rowan Rinick to take fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.03 as the Eau Claire Alliance team of Jacob Rossi, Thomas Kerkatoris, CJ Willert and Joe Schlitz won in 3:26.39.

Individually Beranek was also fifth in the 200 individual medley while Petrowski was fifth in the 100 butterfly. Rinick came home fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.

Noah Duex was ninth in solo competition in the 50 freestyle while also teaming up with Luke McIntyre, Mason and Elijah Anderson to take ninth in the 200 freestyle relay. Mason was 10th in the 200 individual medley and Jackson Blake came home 10th in the 500 freestyle.

The Cardinals were fourth as a team with 116 points as the host Alliance was first with 506 points, followed by 385 points for Hudson.

Chi-Hi fell in dual action to Eau Claire 122-46 on Thursday but coach Eric Olson was pleased with his team's bounce-back effort.

"It was a great team effort today," Olson said. "We had an off day on Thursday and this was a much better day for the guys. This was a nice preview of the conference meet in a couple weeks and we are in a good place heading into that.

Chi-Hi returns home to Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool for the program's final home event of the season when the Cardinals host a dual with River Falls on Thursday before capping the regular season at the Big Rivers Conference championships in Superior on Feb. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.