Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi's Beranek, Petrowski earn second-place finishes at Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Erik Petrowski and Ryan Beranek each earned runner-up finishes for the Chi-Hi boys swimming team on Saturday at the Husky Invitational hosted by the Eau Claire Alliance.
Petrowski finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.91 seconds while Beranek was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.89. Hudson's Andrew Hanson won the 50 freestyle in 21.89 while Hudson's Drew Hay was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.95.
Petrowski and Beranek also teamed up with Subie Mason and Rowan Rinick to take fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.03 as the Eau Claire Alliance team of Jacob Rossi, Thomas Kerkatoris, CJ Willert and Joe Schlitz won in 3:26.39.
Individually Beranek was also fifth in the 200 individual medley while Petrowski was fifth in the 100 butterfly. Rinick came home fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Noah Duex was ninth in solo competition in the 50 freestyle while also teaming up with Luke McIntyre, Mason and Elijah Anderson to take ninth in the 200 freestyle relay. Mason was 10th in the 200 individual medley and Jackson Blake came home 10th in the 500 freestyle.
The Cardinals were fourth as a team with 116 points as the host Alliance was first with 506 points, followed by 385 points for Hudson.
Chi-Hi fell in dual action to Eau Claire 122-46 on Thursday but coach Eric Olson was pleased with his team's bounce-back effort.
"It was a great team effort today," Olson said. "We had an off day on Thursday and this was a much better day for the guys. This was a nice preview of the conference meet in a couple weeks and we are in a good place heading into that.
Chi-Hi returns home to Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool for the program's final home event of the season when the Cardinals host a dual with River Falls on Thursday before capping the regular season at the Big Rivers Conference championships in Superior on Feb. 5.
Photos: Eau Claire Alliance Husky Boys Swimming Invitational 1-22-22
The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph. Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets.
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41. Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles.
The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks and Connor Crane added 11 points.
Carsen Hause scored the first 10 of his game-high 20 points early as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team bested Cadott 55-39 on Friday evening. The win moves the Orioles into a tie atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek.