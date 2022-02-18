Prep Boys Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Beranek continues program's strong lineage in 100-yard breaststroke

Motivation can come from many places.

Many times, it sprouts from wanting to do something that hasn’t been done before.

Other times, it develops by wanting to continue something that started before you.

The latter is the case for Chi-Hi senior Ryan Beranek as he continues a strong recent legacy of stellar breaststroke swimmers for the boys swim team. This year marks the sixth straight season the Cardinals have advanced a swimmer to state in the 100-yard breaststroke event, and Beranek is the fourth different swimmer to do it during that stretch.

Up Next Division 1 State Boys Swimming Championships When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Diving) and 2:30 p.m. (Swimming) Where: Waukesha South High School Natatorium

The senior will be in action on Saturday at the Division 1 state championships at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium after winning the sectional championship last Saturday in Hudson. Beranek won the race with a time of 1 minute, 2.94 seconds to best Stevens Point’s Kyle Franz (1:03.88) and Hudson’s Brady Wainiopaa (1:04.14). After hanging close to the front runners after the first lap, Beranek knew he was in a good spot to take control of the race and did so en route to winning by nearly a full second.

“I was just trying to carry on the Chippewa breaststroke legacy, I guess,” Beranek said.

Both Beranek and Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson credit former Chi-Hi and youth coach Nick Hora for the team’s run of success in the breaststroke. Beranek joins Cooper Porzondek, Ian Olson and Brennen Miller as state-bound Cardinal swimmers in the event during the streak.

Beranek first worked with Hora during in the youth swimming program at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

“He really pushed it with the kids, and I think we’re seeing it with the payoff now the last few years,” coach Olson said.

“He was really good at teaching technique and everything,” Beranek added. “It was really cool working with Nick.”

Beranek also started to focus more on the event this year. In previous years, Beranek would swim all over the lineup for the Cardinals but came into this year with a more focused set of events. The senior alternated between the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke before settling on the breaststroke around Christmas time.

Miller started the streak when he finished 17th at state in 2017. Ian Olson made it the next three years for the Cardinals and finished as well as seventh in 2019 before Porzondek broke Olson’s record time in the event at state last year when he took ninth in 58.88 seconds.

“It’s been fun because he made that major flip this year,” coach Olson said of Beranek. “He’s a swimmer where the guys prior to him were breaststrokers and Ryan’s a swimmer. He does well in everything, and that has separated him from the other guys.”

Beranek won the Big Rivers Conference championship in the event on Feb. 5 with his time of 1:04.98 and improved on that time by more than a second at sectionals.

“It’s been neat to see that different progress and how it’s worked for him,” coach Olson said.

A three-sport athlete at Chi-Hi, Beranek earned his first taste of the state tournament landscape when he was a part of the Cardinals 3,200-meter relay team that advanced to the Division 1 state track and field championships and finished 23rd in the spring. During the fall, Beranek put together a solid cross country season as he finished seventh at the Big Rivers Conference championships before taking 15th at Division 1 sectionals.

Beranek is seeded 24th overall in the event and will swim in Lane 8 of the first heat race. The senior’s goals are simple — he wants to drop time and finish better than he qualified.

But regardless of how he finishes Saturday, he’s already a part of an exclusive but growing club of swimmers in recent years for the Cardinals.

“I’m just happy that I was able to continue doing it,” Beranek said. “It was just something that was one of my goals.”

History 100-Yard Breaststroke State Finish (Year) Cooper Porzodek 9th (2021) Ian Olson 9th (2020) Ian Olson 7th (2019) Ian Olson 19th (2018) Brennen Miller 17th (2017)

