Prep Boys Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Porzondek chasing school records, strong performances on state stage

Cooper Porzondek is excited.
The Chi-Hi senior swimmer is excited because he cut more than three seconds off his seed time at Division 1 sectionals last weekend in the 100-yard breaststroke.
He’s excited because he trimmed nearly a second off his 50 freestyle time to help qualify him for state in two events.
Cooper Porzondek punched his ticket to the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state championships in two events for Chi-Hi on Saturday with strong performances at sectionals.
And he’s also excited because as much progress as he showed last weekend, he knows he still has more time to trim.
Porzondek will cap his prep swimming career this Saturday by competing in both events at the Division 1 state swimming championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium in Waukesha.
The senior will swim with the top heat in the 100 breaststroke after breaking the minute barrier at last Saturday’s sectionals in Hudson, timing in at 59.37 seconds to finish second to Hudson’s Ethan Hanson (58.90). His performance was an improvement of more than three seconds on his seed time of 1:02.57.
“I was hoping to go under a minute, but I wasn’t expecting to go as fast as I did,” Porzondek said. “I’m excited. I’m in the third heat, which is the fastest, and I’m looking forward to it, mainly just because even though I went so fast at sectionals there were still things I can work on so I know I can go even faster.”
That time places him eighth statewide, putting him into the heat with the eight fastest qualifiers. Time flies quickly in the two-lap race, and finishing in a certain position isn’t the goal for Porzondek, though he does have his sights set on a podium finish. Even with his impressive gain in time last weekend, Porzondek said he can still improve his block work at the start of the race as well as his wall work at the turns. Every little bit of time matters in a race that will likely be finished in less than 60 seconds, and Porzondek wants to make the most of his final swims as a Cardinal.
1-23 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek second in 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke at Big Rivers invitational
Cooper Porzondek finished in second place in two individual events and as a part of a relay for the Chi-Hi boys swim team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference invitational in Hudson.
Porzondek was also second at sectionals in the 50 freestyle and will swim in the first heat of that race after logging a time of 21.99 at sectionals.
Swimming runs in the Porzondek family as his older sisters Claryce and Nadine were in the pool prior to Cooper and were influences on him. Cooper first started with the sport because his sisters also competed, but as he grew older he discovered his love and talent for the sport made it something he was willing to work hard for.
One of two senior captains on this year’s team along with Sirach Krogstad, Porzondek was active with the Chippewa Falls YMCA swim team in the fall and came into the season ready to go from Day 1.
“He know what he had in mind and has been working at it all season,” Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said of Porzondek.
Olson wasn’t surprised to see Porzondek drop the time he did on Saturday and said this year the senior has been simply focused on swimming his best and letting the results fall where they may.
“I think that’s the difference with Cooper this year is he just goes out to race,” Olson said. “It’s not to get a first, second or third he just goes out to race and do his best and if he does his best he knows good things are going to happen.”
Some of those good things include closing in on program records. After Saturday, Porzondek is within striking distance of both school records for the events he will compete in on Saturday. His 21.99 in the 50 freestyle is .26 off of Michael Passint’s mark of 21.73 set in 2013 while the 59.37 in the 100 breaststroke is .42 away from matching Ian Olson’s time from last year, a performance Olson put together in taking ninth at state.
Prep Boys Swimming: Chi-Hi rolls with constant schedule changes, wins seven events in dual victory over Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas
The Chi-Hi boys swim team has been able to adjust to the constant changes it has experienced this season and through it all remained competitive. The Cardinals won seven events on Thursday in a home dual victory over Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas.
Porzondek has experience at the state tournament, but that action has come with relays and the senior admitted it will be different to be competing solo this weekend.
“I was just excited because of the placement compared to last year,” Porzondek said. “I think I finished 33rd (statewide at sectionals) and now I’m eighth, and it’s such a huge difference and it’s going to be exciting. I think since I did so much better than what I expected at sectionals, whatever I go in this meet I’ll be happy with. Obviously I have goals. Like for the breaststroke, I want to get the (school) record for that and the same for the 50 free, but I know what I did last week and I’m just excited to be able to go and compete.”
One Porzondek is already on the school record board as Nadine has a hand in a few records on the girls team.
Cooper is hoping he can join his sister on Saturday as a chapter of his family’s swimming story comes to a conclusion.
“Last week when they were doing awards I was kind of tearing up a little bit,” Porzondek said. “It’s my senior year, I did so much better than I thought. It would just be awesome, even if I could just get one of them I would be happy. I’d be very happy about that one.”