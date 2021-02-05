Prep Boys Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Porzondek chasing school records, strong performances on state stage

Olson wasn’t surprised to see Porzondek drop the time he did on Saturday and said this year the senior has been simply focused on swimming his best and letting the results fall where they may.

“I think that’s the difference with Cooper this year is he just goes out to race,” Olson said. “It’s not to get a first, second or third he just goes out to race and do his best and if he does his best he knows good things are going to happen.”

Some of those good things include closing in on program records. After Saturday, Porzondek is within striking distance of both school records for the events he will compete in on Saturday. His 21.99 in the 50 freestyle is .26 off of Michael Passint’s mark of 21.73 set in 2013 while the 59.37 in the 100 breaststroke is .42 away from matching Ian Olson’s time from last year, a performance Olson put together in taking ninth at state.

Porzondek has experience at the state tournament, but that action has come with relays and the senior admitted it will be different to be competing solo this weekend.