Prep Boys Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi relays share unspoken bond

“It’s like on a football team, everybody has their own job and you’ve got to make sure you have a person in there that’s going to do exactly what they need to do," coach Olson said.

The team is taking it easy in practice this week by design, starting the week by swimming 3,200 yards in a session after averaging 6-7,000 yards per practice earlier in the season. The team is rested yet still trained from its taper and focused on dropping even more time in their two events together this Saturday.

“I think it’s a relaxed feeling but you still have to have that mentality to grind, to work hard because we have a job to do in Madison," Vargas said.

Zach Topritzhofer and Ryan Beranek are alternates for the relays and give the Cardinals a pair of capable swimmers that can jump in if the need were to arise.

Coach Olson pointed to the leadership of seniors Ian Olson and Topritzhofer as important as the team worked its way through an up and down season and that both of those swimmers will be tough to replace after they leave the program after this season.