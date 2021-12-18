Prep Boys Swimming: Petrowski, Beranek win events for Chi-Hi in fifth-place team effort at Santa Claus Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys swim team understands the situation.

Each time the Cardinals hit the pool, they're going to be outnumbered.

But that doesn't mean the team cannot still be successful.

Erik Petrowski and Ryan Beranek each swam to event victories on Saturday at the Santa Claus Invitational hosted by the Eau Claire Alliance at Eau Claire North High School. Petrowski won the 50-yard freestyle and Beranek finished first in the 100 breaststroke to lead the Cardinals to a fifth-place finish out of 11 teams.

Petrowski won his freestyle sprint with a time of 23.21 seconds, an improvement of more than two seconds off his seed time. He won the race from the third-fastest heat to edge D.C. Everest's Camden Barwick (23.24) and Stevens Point's Cade Casey (23.42) for the spot.

“For Eric to come in heat three of five and win the 50, that’s really hard to do," Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said. "He looked great in that one.”

Petrowski also finished a strong third in the 100 freestyle in 52.37 behind the D.C. Everest combination of David Mayer (48.75) and Camden Barwick (51.75) to give him two top-three finishes in the quickest freestyle events.

“You can’t really think about much," Petrowski said of his approach in the 50 free. "All that’s going through your head is move your arms and legs as fast as you can get them.”

Beranek secured Chi-Hi's second win of the day near the end of competition with his victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.74. The senior Beranek swam a 1:04.28 in the event during Chi-Hi's Big Rivers dual on Dec. 2 against Hudson and came back with another strong effort to beat Eau Claire's Josh Krause (1:06.96) for first.

“It was close coming down to it but out of the corner of my eye I could see him (Krause) and so I just put the hammer down the last 25 (yards)," Beranek said.

Beranek also secured a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle, completing the long race in 5:22.04 to take second behind Eau Claire's Jacob Rossi (5:19.94).

Petrowski, Beranek, Rowan Rinick and Luke McIntyre teamed up to finish third in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.79 behind teams from Eau Claire (1:44.85) and Stevens Point (1:45.93). Individually Rinick took fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.14) and 10th in the 100 butterfly. Rinick, Subie Mason, Petrowski and Beranek also finished sixth as a team in the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 freestyle team of Elijah Anderson, Mason, McIntyre and Noah Duex was ninth.

Brody Sorenson finished in ninth in the 500 freestyle as the Cardinals were fifth as a team with 127 points. The hosting Eau Claire Alliance won the meet with 312 points followed by Stevens Point (166), Marshfield (160.5) and River Falls (140.5).

The Cardinals have put together many successful efforts so far this season despite the low roster numbers. Chi-Hi is 1-2 in Big Rivers dual competition after an 84-83 defeat at Superior on Thursday. The Cardinals won nine of 11 events in Thursday's defeat, but the lack of depth in numbers was the difference.

“The guys are swimming fast and it kind of showed on Thursday night where we won every race but two and lot by a point because we don’t have the numbers," Olson said. "There were a few heads hanging after that one but after we talked they quickly realized there’s nothing in their control that they can do. They just are swimming fast and believing in the system and they’re going to keep getting better and better.”

Chi-Hi has a relatively quiet next few weeks on the schedule with just two competitions in the next 30 days. The Cardinals are at Baraboo for an invitational on Dec. 29 before hosting Menomonie on Jan. 6.

Petrowski said Saturday's team performance shows how well the Cardinals can compete despite its lack of numbers and Beranek believes if the roster buys in the rest of the way, more big things could be on the horizon for the program.

“If we can get everyone working hard at practice I think that we can do really well later in the season," Beranek said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.