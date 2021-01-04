Prep Boys Swimming Preview: Chi-Hi believes it has turned the corner entering final full month of season

The Chi-Hi boys swimming team believes it has found something.
The Cardinals enter the final full month of competition coming off a strong performance at River Falls last week that has third-year coach Eric Olson and his swimmers confident for the challenging schedule that lies ahead.
Chi-Hi earned a 95-72 dual win over the Wildcats last Tuesday, winning eight events along the way. Cooper Porzondek (50-yard freestyle) and Erik Petrowski (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) each won two solo events and were a part of winning relays as Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck, Porzondek and Petrowski won the 200 medley relay while the team of Rineck, Sirach Krogstad, Beranek and Porzondek took first in the 400 freestyle relay.
“All of the guys kind of had an eye-opening moment that with as few meets as we’ve had they’ve really … everybody on the team dropped time and had some great results,” Olson said of the performance. “It was one of these, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening’ kind of things. We’re just looking to keep that momentum moving forward. The guys have seen that if they work hard they’re going to get results in the end.”
This year’s team roster is largely filled with youth as just four of the team’s 16 competitors are upperclassmen with seniors Porzondek, Krogstad and Percy Johnson and junior Beranek. But that hasn’t kept the Cardinals from putting forth competitive efforts in opening duals with Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls.
“The really cool thing about this team, too, is we do have a team. We have strong guys on every age group on the team,” Olson said. “It’s been nice where we don’t have to rely so much on those upperclassmen because they’ve been policing themselves.”
The freshman Petrowski has made an early impact and fellow freshmen Jackson Blake, Kolton Irwin, Luke McIntyre and Juan Pena as well as sophomores Noah Duex, Kenneth Lubs, Esubalew Mason, Rineck, Brody Sorenson, Carson Sutherland and William Zwickel have swam strong to start the abbreviated season.
Even though this year’s team is a “pretty young squad,” according to Olson, the roster is hardly lacking in swim experience. Many are also involved in the Chippewa Falls YMCA youth program and are familiar with the expectations and training styles that are similar with the high school program.
“It’s been nice to have the whole crew step up and do their jobs and keep each other motivated and going forward,” Olson said.
Chi-Hi started the season later than usual as winter sports teams at the school opted to begin at the start of December. But since getting underway, the Cardinals have had a pretty steady schedule with three Tuesday duals last month before the schedule gets a bit busier in January.
The Cardinals swim at Menomonie on Thursday with home duals scheduled for later in the month against Superior (Jan. 12), Stevens Point (Jan. 16), Holmen (Jan. 19) and Eau Claire Memorial/North (Jan. 21) with the possibility of some kind of Big Rivers Conference meet taking place before Division 1 sectionals will be held on Jan. 30 in Hudson.
The Division 1 and 2 state boys swimming and diving championships are currently scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium in in Waukesha. The Cardinals program is familiar with advancing to state, most recently a season ago when Porzondek swam as a part of two relays.
Olson said the team has been incredibly supportive of each other in the early going and even adopted the “We > Me” motto from the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to continue to foster the feeling of togetherness in the program.
“I think that’s just a huge thing with this team that I’ve never had before is that they’re really there for each other and especially in a year like this that is great to see,” Olson said.