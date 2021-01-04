Prep Boys Swimming Preview: Chi-Hi believes it has turned the corner entering final full month of season

“The really cool thing about this team, too, is we do have a team. We have strong guys on every age group on the team,” Olson said. “It’s been nice where we don’t have to rely so much on those upperclassmen because they’ve been policing themselves.”

The freshman Petrowski has made an early impact and fellow freshmen Jackson Blake, Kolton Irwin, Luke McIntyre and Juan Pena as well as sophomores Noah Duex, Kenneth Lubs, Esubalew Mason, Rineck, Brody Sorenson, Carson Sutherland and William Zwickel have swam strong to start the abbreviated season.

Even though this year’s team is a “pretty young squad,” according to Olson, the roster is hardly lacking in swim experience. Many are also involved in the Chippewa Falls YMCA youth program and are familiar with the expectations and training styles that are similar with the high school program.

“It’s been nice to have the whole crew step up and do their jobs and keep each other motivated and going forward,” Olson said.

Chi-Hi started the season later than usual as winter sports teams at the school opted to begin at the start of December. But since getting underway, the Cardinals have had a pretty steady schedule with three Tuesday duals last month before the schedule gets a bit busier in January.