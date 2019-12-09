Before the Chi-Hi boys swim team even entered the pool for its first competitive event of the season, the Cardinals were dealt a tough blow.
Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson is away from the team for health reasons, falling ill over the Thanksgiving break. That has left the program scrambling to cope, but through the support of the local swimming community and the hard work of the team the Cardinals have not missed a beat.
Assistant coach Amy Wolniak has taken over much of the head coaching duties and admitted to being overwhelmed at first.
“In the beginning I was dumbfounded,” Wolniak said. “It was like where do I go? What do I do? Where do I need support?”
Wolniak and the team have found support from many different places. Former Chi-Hi coach Nick Hora and girls coach Jessica Short have lent their expertise, as has Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson, Eau Claire Alliance coach Dylan Leonard and local YMCA coaches.
But perhaps most importantly is how the team has bought in. Captains Zach Topritzhofer and Ian Olson have taken more on their plates. Topritzhofer has seen the team showing more focus and seriousness in practice than it has shown in years past.
“We’re here to swim fast, we’re here to do well at the end of the season,” Topritzhofer said. “This is when we get our stuff done.”
Wolniak has also leaned on Topritzhofer more so Ian still can provide the support he can for his father Eric. During a recent captain’s club meeting at Chi-Hi, the topic of mental toughness emerged. Ian said the timing was fitting and felt his team has it in spades.
“Without having to say it, they have it,” Ian said. “So it’s been nice that everyone works hard. They all know what they need to do.”
The Cardinals return Olson, Cooper Porzondek and Gabe Vargas, three quarters of its Division 1 state-qualifying 200-meter freestyle relay that took 19th at state a season ago. Olson also finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke at the state championships, setting a new school record in the process.
Wolniak also credited team managers Elina Jouppi and Peyton Watson for their work and said they have operated as assistant coaches, giving a couple extra pairs of knowledgeable eyes around the pool to help just as Ian Olson was when he served as a manager for the girls team during the fall.
“I’ve always felt they’re such an integral role on the team that people don’t realize all the stuff they actually do,” Wolniak said of managers.
The first big hurdle for the team came last Tuesday in its season-opening dual in Superior. Things like getting a bus and making sure all the athletes are out of class on time for the lengthy bus trip became all the more stressful for Wolniak in her first time taking care of them.
She gave the team three main goals for the opener — have fun, do your best and don’t get disqualified in any races. The Cardinals came away with a 105-60 victory over the Spartans and carried that success into the weekend and another big hurdle when Chi-Hi won its home invitational, winning seven events overall in a dominant showing.
Ian Olson won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Vargas won the 200 individual medley, Topritzhofer swam to victory in the 50 freestyle and Porzondek won the 100 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek won, as did the eight-person 400 freestyle relay of Vargas, Andrew Olson, Porzondek, Topritzhofer, Ryan Beranek, Sirach Krogstad, Rowan Rinick and Ian Olson.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday when it opens Big Rivers Conference dual action at Hudson. The Cardinals host three BRC duals — River Falls (Dec. 17), Menomonie (Jan. 21) and Eau Claire North/Memorial (Jan. 30).
“I just think we have a great team this year and I’m really excited for this year to see what we can do,” Ian Olson said.