Prep Boys Swimming Preview: 'Small but mighty' Chi-Hi squad keeps expectations high with smaller roster

And the Cardinals certainly don’t see it as an excuse.

Chi-Hi has 11 swimmers on its team but the Cardinals and fourth-year coach Eric Olson view those numbers as a strength. The team has experience throughout its roster and has come into this season ready to go from the first day of practice.

“The best that we’ve got happening here is two of our 11 guys are new but both have experience swimming,” Olson said.

“We came in from day one and the guys jumped in the pool and knew exactly what to do and got down to work.”

Ryan Beranek, Erik Petrowski and Rowan Rineck anchor the group of returning Cardinals. The trio teamed up with the now graduated Cooper Porzondek to finish fourth in the 200-yard medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle at last season’s Division 1 sectionals in Hudson. Individually Beranek was sixth in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Rineck took eighth in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle as the team finished in seventh place overall.

Olson said this year’s team is very goal orientated with those expectations ranging from setting personal bests all the way to breaking school records.

“They’ve got goals in mind and I think they’re going to start hitting them pretty hard,” Olson said.

Chi-Hi has jumped into its season quickly and has three meets under its belt already. Most recently the Cardinals finished in fourth place on Saturday at the program’s home Chi-Hi Invitational at Chippewa Falls Middle School.

The Cardinals opened the season with a meet at D.C. Everest on Nov. 23 before starting Big Rivers Conference dual action at Hudson last Thursday. Beranek and Luke McIntyre finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, respectively, at the season opener and Beranek finished first in the 100 breaststroke in Thursday’s dual defeat to the Raiders.

The lack of overall numbers will hurt Chi-Hi most in dual settings, but Olson and the team believe the quality of its swimmers will help the Cards remain as contenders.

“We’ve got some very good swimmers,” Olson said. “Our biggest drawback this year with swimming means groups with bigger numbers are going to have that point advantage over us. But I think our guys are going to do very well in their races.”

Olson said one of the biggest benefits of a small roster has been the team’s ability to specialize training. A focus on weight training and resistance work plus smaller numbers leads to greater specialization for the training of each swimmer, something Olson believes will pay off in a big way.

“With a small team we can really go through and check every guy versus having a big team and just glossing over the top,” Olson said.

Rice Lake comes to town on Thursday for a Big Rivers dual at Chippewa Falls Middle School, the last home event for the Cardinals for nearly a month before a dual with Menomonie on Jan. 6. The Cardinals will compete in several events in Eau Claire hosted by the Eau Claire North/Memorial Alliance, the first being an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 18.

This year’s Big Rivers Conference championships will be hosted in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 5 before sectionals take place a week later in Hudson.

“It would probably be a very long stretch to take our team to state but we can sure take a ton of individuals and the guys know that,” Olson said. “We have a small team but it doesn’t matter because we can still take our relays and some of our individual times and get a bunch of guys down there. That’s the goal.”

A previous Chi-Hi team developed the motto ‘small but mighty’ as it worked through a season with just 13 swimmers. This year’s Cardinal squad is following that team’s lead.

“We might be smaller but we’re still going to be mighty as a group,” Olson said.

