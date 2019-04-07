Members of the Chi-Hi boys tennis team are (front row, from left): Sean Martin, Jacob Reese and Liam O'Connor. Second row: Josh Gienapp, Adler Kranich, Eli Marticorena and Nick Mason. Missing: Russ Zylstra, Mitch Vanyo, Zach Rohde and Owen Gehl.
Chi-Hi's Sean Martin plays during a dual against New Richmond last May at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Members of the Chi-Hi boys tennis team are (front row, from left): Sean Martin, Jacob Reese and Liam O'Connor. Second row: Josh Gienapp, Adler Kranich, Eli Marticorena and Nick Mason. Missing: Russ Zylstra, Mitch Vanyo, Zach Rohde and Owen Gehl.
Expectations are on the rise for the Chi-Hi boys tennis team this spring.
Brian Flynn starts his third season leading the Cardinal program. The team has moved up the Big Rivers Conference standings in each of Flynn’s first two years and returns three experienced singles players to help anchor the team this year.
Sophomore No. 1 singles Sean Martin, junior No. 3 singles Eli Marticorena and senior No. 4 singles Mitch Vanyo give the squad a solid core of solo players as the primary turnover comes at doubles where all three teams graduated last spring. Among those graduations were the No. 1 doubles team of Mitch Olson and Lucas Connolly — who were the first Chi-Hi doubles team to advance to state in seasons — and experienced singles player Simon Arneberg.
Vanyo will be moving into the doubles ranks where he will team with Nick Mason as Chi-Hi’s top team. Mason competed for varsity time a season and Flynn said he is highly confident in the duo gelling well.
“I’m pretty confident and comfortable after watching those guys hit the ball against some other teammates that they’re going to be OK,” Flynn said. “It’s going to be a work in progress, but they both have good work ethics and they’re communicating well.”
Owen Gehl and Russ Zylstra should man the No. 2 team and both bring size and ability to the court.
“They’ve both got some good height, so they’re going to be something fun to watch,” Flynn said of the duo.
Martin and Marticorena will lead the singles players while Jacob Reese, Liam O’Connor, Josh Gienapp, Adler Kranich and Zach Rohde will compete for time in singles and doubles to give Flynn a group he is highly confident in.
The team was able to get to work right at the start of the season with practices at the Eau Claire YMCA Indoor Tennis Center and Flynn was pleased with his team’s effort with nearly 30 players there to practice each day.
“It showed me a lot,” Flynn said. “It showed me they wanted to be there and they wanted to play.”
Chi-Hi is scheduled to open the season at home on Monday with a dual against Altoona. The Cardinals are also currently scheduled to start Big Rivers Conference play at River Falls on Thursday before a two-day invite at Wausau West on Friday and Saturday.
“I expect a lot out of them right away,” Flynn said. “Normally I like to say we’d like to improve every time we’re out there but now I had a chance to work with them the last couple of years at JV and (assistant coach) Alex (Mazur) did, I have higher expectations now than I had in the past with some of these guys.”
The Cardinals moved up from last place to fifth in Flynn’s first season before tying for third with Menomonie a season ago. Eau Claire Memorial is often the team to beat in the Big Rivers and could be again this year, but Flynn expects his team to be right there in the hunt.
“The last two years we’ve improved every year and we’re hoping to do the same this year,” Flynn said.