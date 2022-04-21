Prep Boys Tennis: Chi-Hi falls to Eau Claire North in season opener

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team opened the season on Thursday by falling in four doubles matches to Eau Claire North at home.

The most competitive matchup of the day came at No. 1 doubles where the senior team of Ryan Santo and Jacob Harvey fell to Eau Claire North's Brady Dehnke and Brayden Swenby 4-6, 2-6. Senior Zandy Slowiak and sophomroe Jack Hediger lost to Alberto Salazar and Cooper Heldstab 1-6 at No. 2 doubles while the No. 3 Chi-Hi team of senior Shaun Cooper and freshman Eric Andreo lost to Eli Cole and Dexter Rennock 0-6, 0-6. At No. 4 doubles, sophomores Aidan Wickland and Jack Krista were defeated by Hunter Faughn and Connor Marko 1-6, 3-6.

"Best possible outcome for today, really," Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said of her team's effort. "Perfect weather, first home meet, first time competing for many of them so it was good to be at home to get out their nerves."

Thursday was a long time coming for the Cardinals, as inclement weather postponed or canceled the team's first two meets of the season. The meet was not the official Big Rivers Conference dual meet between the Cardinals and Huskies since Eau Claire North had another dual for the day and instead sent junior varsity doubles teams to Chippewa to square off with the Cards.

The team also honored its seniors with four (Santo, Harvey, Cooper, Slowiak) in action. For Santo and Harvey, Thursday marked the start of their fourth season of high school tennis in the Chi-Hi program.

Chi-Hi is scheduled to return to action next Thursday in Hudson before a invitational on Saturday, April 30 at Eau Claire North where the teams will play their official conference dual among the day's play. Chi-Hi's next home meet is Tuesday, May 3 against Eau Claire Memorial and the Cards also host River Falls on Tuesday, May 10.

"The team learned a lot," Linzmeier said, "also showed good encouragement, sportsmanship, just overall a really good day of tennis and growing in their confidence of playing."

