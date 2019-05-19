The Chi-Hi sophomore heads into Monday’s Division 1 boys tennis sub-sectionals hosted by Eau Claire Memorial in the middle of a solid season. Chi-Hi’s No. 1 singles player, Martin has seen the best players opposing teams have to offer and enters the postseason with a 12-6 record overall.
He’s focused on making a lengthy postseason push, one that could lead him to next week’s state tennis tournament in Madison.
But he’s doing so while also knowing his number one fan is in the fight of his life as his grandfather Tom Petska battles kidney cancer. Martin and Petska partake in a lot of activities together, but one of Petska’s favorite is watching Martin compete on the court. Petska followed professional tennis in the 1970s before rediscovering the game in recent years as one of his six grandchildren took a liking to it. He’s studied up on the game and has been more than just a fan for his grandson, he’s been a source of strength.
“He shows up at all of them that he’s able to. I love having him there,” Martin said. “When I hit an amazing shot and I look over and see a smile on my grandpa’s face, it’s just amazing.”
Martin has played No. 1 singles for both of his varsity high school seasons and has shown great improvement, primarily in his mental game where he has matured quickly.
“I didn’t know what the expectations were for me in my freshman year,” Martin said. “I did know a fair amount of the players I played against that year but it’s a different vibe to it when its No. 1 singles in high school. There’s more on the line.”
Martin advanced to sectionals as a freshman before losing his first match there.
Petska was diagnosed with kidney cancer last fall. He previously was diagnosed in 1991 and had one of his kidney’s removed, and said his family has been a strong source of strength in his latest battle, serving as an important emotional support system.
“When you’re diagnosed with cancer you go through a lot of emotions,” Petska said.
Petska has chemotherapy treatment every other week and when he’s not in treatment he can often be found at Chi-Hi’s boys tennis duals and tournaments. Petska and Martin share in a lot of activities, including golfing and deer hunting, and spend as much time together as they can.
“Sean and his grandfather, they’re kinda feeding off each other,” Chi-Hi coach Brian Flynn said. “Sean is a big fan of his grandfather and his grandfather certainly is a huge fan of his. I think they help each other out in many ways. Not just through athletics, but just in regular family life and times. When one of them is having some adversity, the other one is there to help out a little bit. They’re both good for each other.”
Martin’s growth and maturity has served him well on the tennis court but also in supporting Petska’s fight. As Martin enters the most pressure-packed portion of the season, he does so with a clear head and a refined focus.
“I know the main things I’ve got to work on but I feel confident for the postseason in general,” Martin said. “I expect myself to perform well but I know I need to work on certain things in order for that to happen.”
Martin also knows that he’ll have his biggest fan supporting him the whole way.
“It definitely drives me more to focus in my matches and do better for him,” Martin said of Petska. “I love seeing him happy and whenever I perform well in matches it creates a mood that’s just amazing between me and my grandpa.”