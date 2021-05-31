Prep Boys Tennis: Chi-Hi's Martin keeps honing his game, aiming for big finish to season

A few things about Sean Martin became apparent right away when Stephanie Linzmeier saw him on the tennis court for the first time.
The Chi-Hi senior has a passion and focus for the game that few can match and as he heads down the homestretch of his final season with the Cardinals, Martin is eager to keep ascending.
Martin has been perched atop the singles lineup for the Cardinals since entering the program as a freshman in 2018. He advanced to sectionals in his first varsity season, then backed that up by moving onto state as a sophomore and advancing to the second round of the Division 1 individual state tournament.
Following a junior season away from the sport as last spring’s season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Martin is maintaining his goals of another step forward.
“Obviously as a player I have strengths and weaknesses so I try to pinpoint on the weaknesses and improve those so then I can a more well-rounded game which will help overall if I can do everything on the court even better than I did before,” Martin said.
Martin has been around the game of tennis since he was a kid, when his father Sam introduced him to the sport. The senior likes the fact it is a sport he can play for a lifetime, well after his prep career with the Cardinals ends at some point this spring. Linzmeier took over the program this season and it didn’t take her long to see with her own eyes what she already knew, that Martin was a special talent capable of big things.
“He is someone we’ve had our eyes on for a couple years,” Linzmeier said. “Knowing that I haven’t coached him before I was just really curious to know how he would handle conference matchups and things like that and he’s handled himself with such a tenacity. He’s really fine-tuned a lot of things with his game playing. He knows what he needs to fix. He knows how to pick apart his opponent’s weaknesses and he grinds it. He’s phenomenal.”
Martin opened the season with a rare feat when he achieved a ‘Golden Set’ during a singles win against Eau Claire Regis on May 8 in an invitational hosted by Eau Claire North. A Golden Set occurs when a player wins every single point of the opening set. Overall Martin only has a few blemishes on his record entering Tuesday’s Big Rivers competition at Hudson.
Martin took a break from the game last year during the initial rise of the pandemic, taking about six months off from hitting. He returned to action a few months before the start of the season, but as an athlete with plenty of tennis experience it didn’t take him long to pick up where he left off.
“I thought it would be a lot harder than it actually ended up,” Martin said. “That’s a positive because I was expecting to not be doing as well as I’m doing now, which is amazing.”
Martin’s last season on the prep court ended at state and including a victory over Racine Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian 6-7 (4), 7-5, (15) in the opening round of the tournament.
“It just made me want to work harder and that season I grinded a lot,” Martin said of his success as a sophomore.
Martin has continually worked on his game, adding to his serve as well as the mental side of the game. Being mentally tough in moments when things aren’t going well is a big focus for the senior as the season winds down.
The Cardinals wrap up the regular season with a busy schedule where Martin will see no shortage of strong competition. Following Tuesday’s meet at Hudson, the Cardinals host Menomonie on Thursday before competing in the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Saturday in Eau Claire. The postseason follows in the days after with sub-sectionals and sectionals both being hosted there, as is this year’s Division 1 state individual tournament.
If Martin is to cap his career with a return engagement to state, he knows he’s going to need to be on his A game from here on out. It’s a challenge his coach believes he is up for.
“He has been phenomenal so far and he’s really put in the effort,” Linzmeier said. “He’s shown up to all of our practices and all of our meets with a good attitude. (A) good role model for the players as well. He has so many goals for himself which I think is phenomenal because he is someone who has goals and he wants to attain them so he knows what he needs to do to reach those goals for himself.”