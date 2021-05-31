Prep Boys Tennis: Chi-Hi's Martin keeps honing his game, aiming for big finish to season

A few things about Sean Martin became apparent right away when Stephanie Linzmeier saw him on the tennis court for the first time.

The Chi-Hi senior has a passion and focus for the game that few can match and as he heads down the homestretch of his final season with the Cardinals, Martin is eager to keep ascending.

Martin has been perched atop the singles lineup for the Cardinals since entering the program as a freshman in 2018. He advanced to sectionals in his first varsity season, then backed that up by moving onto state as a sophomore and advancing to the second round of the Division 1 individual state tournament.

Following a junior season away from the sport as last spring’s season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Martin is maintaining his goals of another step forward.

“Obviously as a player I have strengths and weaknesses so I try to pinpoint on the weaknesses and improve those so then I can a more well-rounded game which will help overall if I can do everything on the court even better than I did before,” Martin said.